Palm Oil Factory Abandoned Months After Launch in Ghana

A palm oil extraction facility in Ghana’s Ashanti Region stands abandoned less than 10 months after its inauguration, with expensive machinery rusting and weeds overtaking the compound—the latest symbol of failed rural development promises.

The Manso Mem facility was inaugurated on December 4, 2024, by then-District Chief Executive Clement Opoku Gyamfi, with assurances it would create hundreds of jobs and transform economic prospects for farmers in the Amansie South District. Instead, it has become what local leaders describe as a wasted investment that nobody seems willing to rescue.

James Osei, Assembly Member for the Manso Mem Domi Electoral Area, conducted a recent inspection and found the facility deteriorating rapidly. “This factory was meant to transform the lives of our farmers and the youth, but today it is rotting away in the bush. Government has spent millions of cedis here, yet the machines are rusting because they have not been used. It is heartbreaking,” he said.

According to Osei, the collapse stems from one critical oversight: the District Assembly failed to connect water to the facility. Without water, the extraction equipment can’t function, rendering the entire investment useless. “It is shocking that such a small but crucial step has been overlooked. If urgent action is not taken, this project will collapse completely,” he warned.

The facility had been positioned as a central processing hub for palm farmers in the area, potentially linking smallholder producers to wider markets and providing much-needed processing capacity. Traditional leaders collaborated with district officials on the project, and expectations ran high when operations were supposed to begin.

Those hopes now appear dashed. Community members express deep disillusionment, and farmers who expected to sell fresh fruit bunches to the facility remain stranded. The abandoned factory joins a growing list of state-led rural development projects that launched with fanfare but failed to deliver sustained impact.

The pattern is familiar across Ghana’s agricultural sector. Smallholder farmers manage approximately 81 percent of the country’s oil palm cultivation area, yet many struggle with low yields and limited access to processing infrastructure. Ghana remains one of West Africa’s leading palm oil producers, with cultivation concentrated in the Eastern, Central, Ashanti, and Western regions. The sector provides livelihoods for hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers and contributes significantly to rural employment.

But weak processing capacity and poor infrastructure have consistently hampered growth. Despite strong local production potential, Ghana imports refined palm oil because domestic processing can’t keep pace with demand. New facilities like the one at Manso Mem were supposed to close that gap, converting raw fruit bunches into crude palm oil locally rather than forcing farmers to sell to distant processors or lose crops to spoilage.

The 2025 Palm Oil Barometer, a global report examining West African value chains, found that smallholders receive disproportionately low shares of profits despite dominating production. Farmers struggle to invest in practices that support resilience and productivity, partly because processing infrastructure remains inadequate or inaccessible.

That makes the Manso Mem failure particularly frustrating for local residents. The facility existed to address precisely these bottlenecks—offering nearby processing that could reduce transport costs, minimize post-harvest losses, and provide steady income opportunities. Its abandonment leaves farmers right back where they started.

Osei is now demanding urgent intervention to salvage the project before it deteriorates beyond repair. But whether district or national authorities will respond remains uncertain. Ghana’s political transitions often disrupt continuity in rural development projects, with new administrations showing little interest in completing initiatives launched by predecessors.

The question isn’t just about one factory in one district. It’s about whether Ghana’s governance structures can sustain rural development investments beyond ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Across the country, communities have watched similar facilities—processing plants, storage warehouses, irrigation systems—fall into disrepair shortly after inauguration.

For Manso Mem residents who attended the December launch ceremony expecting economic transformation, the rusting machinery and overgrown compound tell a familiar story. Government promises came with fanfare. Implementation followed with enthusiasm. Then came neglect, excuses, and abandonment.

Unless someone acts quickly to connect water and restart operations, the Manso Mem facility will join the graveyard of failed agricultural investments—expensive equipment left to rot while farmers continue struggling with the very problems the project was meant to solve.