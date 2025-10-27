Palm Oil Crisis: OPDAG Wants Smuggling Stopped As Ghana Faces Major Supply Shortage

Source: Irene Kwao

The Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG) has called for urgent and decisive action to stop the smuggling of vegetable oils into the country, warning that the menace threatens local industries, jobs, and national revenue.

Speaking at a media engagement held at the Ghana International Press Centre, the President of OPDAG, Paul Kwabena Amaning, stated that Ghana’s palm oil sector — which provides direct employment to more than 1.2 million Ghanaians — is under serious threat due to the influx of unapproved and substandard vegetable oils on the local market.

Mr. Amaning explained that Ghana currently cultivates about 300,000 hectares of oil palm, producing around 300,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil annually. However, national demand stands at approximately 400,000 metric tonnes, leaving a shortfall of over 100,000 metric tonnes that smugglers continue to exploit.

“This supply gap has created a loophole that smugglers are taking advantage of, flooding our markets with unwholesome products that endanger both consumer health and the survival of local industries,” he said. “If these illegal activities are not curtailed, thousands of jobs will be lost, and the nation could forfeit significant revenue.”

The engagement followed a stakeholder meeting organized by the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Osei Okrah, which outlined key measures to restore integrity to Ghana’s vegetable oil market.

Dr. Okrah called for the strict enforcement of traceability systems to ensure that every product — from refinery to retail — is properly accounted for through effective coding and waybill tracking. He also emphasized the need for mandatory registration and conveyance certification for all transporters and distributors operating under TCDA supervision.

Mr. Amaning reaffirmed OPDAG’s commitment to support the TCDA’s efforts and called for stronger collaboration among regulatory agencies, including the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), and National Security, to enhance border and market surveillance.

He stressed that offenders must face firm penalties, including prosecution and custodial sentences, to serve as a deterrent.

The OPDAG President further appealed to the government to provide logistical support to enforcement agencies and urged the media to educate the public, expose illegal operators, and promote the consumption of certified, locally produced oils.

“If we act collectively and decisively, we can protect Ghana’s edible oil market, sustain jobs, and secure the livelihoods of the over one million Ghanaians who depend on this vital sector,” he said. “Let us unite to stop the smuggling of vegetable oils and build a stronger, self-sustaining palm oil industry for Ghana.”

The media engagement brought together industry stakeholders, regulators, and journalists, all reaffirming their commitment to supporting a clean, competitive, and sustainable vegetable oil market in Ghana.