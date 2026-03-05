Pakistani Defendant Says Iran Forced Him to Plot Killing of Trump

A Pakistani businessman on trial in New York told a federal jury on Wednesday that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) coerced him into a murder-for-hire scheme targeting senior American political figures, including President Donald Trump, by threatening his family in Tehran.

Asif Merchant, 47, told the Brooklyn federal jury he was forced by Iranian intelligence into the plot targeting high-level United States officials. During testimony, the former banker insisted his involvement in the scheme to assassinate Trump, former President Joe Biden, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was a desperate attempt to protect his family in Tehran from the IRGC.

Merchant testified through an Urdu interpreter that his family was under threat and that he did not participate willingly. He also said he anticipated being arrested before anyone was harmed and had intended to cooperate with the United States government.

Merchant confirmed the core facts alleged in the indictment, telling jurors that in 2024 he tried to enlist two men he believed were contract killers to carry out the assassination of a United States political target. Those men were in fact undercover agents working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Merchant said his IRGC handler named three possible targets: Trump, Biden, and Haley, though no single target was specified to him directly. He later researched Trump rally locations, sketched an assassination plan on a hotel napkin, and paid the undercover agents USD 5,000 as an initial payment.

Merchant said he had no other option because his handler had indicated that he knew the identities and locations of his Iranian relatives. Prosecutors noted in a court filing that Merchant did not seek help from law enforcement before his arrest, and that during FBI interviews he did not raise facts that could have supported a claim of acting under duress.

Merchant, a 47-year-old Pakistani national, testified he was recruited around three years ago by the IRGC and would meet his Iran-based handler, Mehrdad Yousef, during visits to Tehran. He also has a wife and four children in Karachi, Pakistan.

Merchant was arrested in July 2024 as he was attempting to leave the United States. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The trial is unfolding as the United States and Israel conduct military operations in Iran. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday that the leader of the IRGC unit alleged to have been behind the plot had been killed in an airstrike. The exact identity of the official has not been formally confirmed by the United States military.

The IRGC has been designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States government.