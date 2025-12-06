Pakistan and Afghanistan Exchange Fire Along Border Killing Five

Fresh clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan left five Afghan civilians dead and three Pakistani civilians wounded along the volatile border overnight Friday, according to officials from both nations. The violence threatens a fragile ceasefire agreed just two months earlier.

The fighting erupted near Spin Boldak, an Afghan border city in Kandahar province, where residents told news agencies the exchange of fire began around 10:30 p.m. local time and continued for approximately two hours. Ali Mohammad Haqmal, head of Kandahar’s information department, confirmed four civilian deaths on the Afghan side, with mortar fire reportedly striking residential homes. A Kandahar hospital later received the body of a fifth victim. Pakistani authorities reported three civilian injuries in the border city of Chaman.

Both governments accused the other of initiating the violence. According to France 24, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed Pakistani forces attacked first using light and heavy artillery. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesperson, Mosharraf Zaidi, countered that Afghan forces engaged in “unprovoked firing” along the Chaman border. Pakistani armed forces responded immediately, Zaidi added, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to territorial integrity and citizen safety.

The overnight confrontation represents the latest flare-up in deteriorating relations between the neighboring countries since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Pakistan has consistently accused Kabul of harboring militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, which conducts attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban government denies these allegations, asserting it does not permit its territory to be used against other nations.

October witnessed the deadliest violence between the two sides in recent years, with more than 70 people killed and hundreds wounded during week-long clashes. That fighting subsided after Qatar and Turkey brokered a ceasefire agreement on October 19. However, subsequent peace negotiations in Doha, Istanbul, and most recently Saudi Arabia have failed to produce lasting solutions. Sources familiar with the Saudi talks, which concluded just days before Friday’s violence, told news agencies that both parties had pledged to continue observing the ceasefire despite the lack of breakthrough.

The border between the South Asian neighbors remains closed, disrupting trade and commerce. Kabul accused Islamabad of conducting airstrikes in late November that killed 10 people, including nine children, in a border area. Pakistan denied that claim. Pakistani officials warned on November 28 that major attacks on Pakistani soil indicated the ceasefire was not holding.

Security concerns dominate the bilateral dispute, with the 1,600-mile frontier witnessing sporadic violence throughout 2025. The Taliban government maintains that Pakistan attempts to deflect blame for what Kabul describes as internal security failures. Residents near the border on both sides have grown increasingly wary of renewed escalations, with some fleeing their homes during intense fighting periods.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has urged both sides to end hostilities and protect civilians, reminding them of obligations under international law regarding distinction, proportionality, and precaution in conflict zones. The mission continues verifying casualty figures from recent border incidents.