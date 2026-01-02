Paintsil Launches JP Football Club to Nurture Young Talent

Dreams have a way of inspiring action, and for Joseph Paintsil, that dream is football. The Ghanaian international has taken a bold step off the pitch by founding JP Football Club (JP FC), a dynamic academy and club competing in the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Zone 4 Division Two League.

With nearly 50 players aged 16 to 18 under his wings, the Los Angeles Galaxy forward is financing the club entirely from his own resources while still actively playing professional football in Major League Soccer (MLS). The initiative represents Paintsil’s commitment to providing opportunities for young Ghanaian players facing the same challenges he once encountered.

It’s something I wanted to do, it is something I have always wanted to do. Whenever I get to play that I can also get a bit stable so I can also do something for the young ones that never had the opportunity, Paintsil told 3 Sports in a recent interview, explaining his motivation for establishing the club.

When I was growing up, there was a lot of ups and downs and disappointments and those kind of things so me having this kind of breakthrough for now in my football, I just need to also open the windows for them, the 27-year-old winger stated, drawing on his own difficult journey to professional football as inspiration for helping the next generation.

Even when they are playing in my team, they feel comfortable and happy at least they are playing in my team, Paintsil added, emphasizing the psychological boost young players receive from being associated with an international footballer’s project. The connection to a Black Stars player provides inspiration and credibility that can elevate their confidence and attract attention from scouts.

According to Paintsil, the struggle of making it as a footballer inspired his decision to own a club and help the upcoming generation. His path from Tema Youth to European football and eventually MLS was marked by challenges that many young Ghanaian players still face, including limited opportunities, inadequate infrastructure and financial constraints.

Paintsil made his Ghana Premier League debut with Tema Youth on February 12, 2017, after the club was promoted from Division One the previous season. He scored 10 goals in 22 games during his only season, finishing joint-eighth in the Golden Boot race before leaving Ghana for Europe during the season’s month-long break in August 2017.

On August 31, 2017, Paintsil signed with top Hungarian club Ferencváros, where he quickly established himself as one of the league’s standout performers. He scored 10 goals in 25 games during his debut season, including the Goal of the Year for 2017 voted by Hungarian football fans, showcasing the talent that would eventually lead him to Belgium’s Genk and later Los Angeles Galaxy.

At Genk, Paintsil helped inspire a major title challenge in the 2022 to 2023 season, scoring 17 goals and 12 assists in 36 league games. The campaign ended heartbreakingly with Genk denied the title in the 94th minute of their final game when Royal Antwerp scored a last-gasp equalizer to wrest the championship away.

Paintsil joined LA Galaxy for the 2024 season and quickly became a key player, leading the team to victory in MLS Cup 2024 by scoring the opening goal in the 2 to 1 final win against New York Red Bulls on December 7, 2024. In the 2025 season, he was awarded the LA Galaxy Golden Boot as the club’s top scorer with 15 goals across all competitions.

His international career has included representing Ghana at the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, though both tournaments ended in group stage exits. More positively, Paintsil played a key role in Ghana’s successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, providing a crucial assist for Kamaldeen Sulemana’s goal during the 5 to 0 victory over Central African Republic in October 2025.

Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup as Group I winners with 25 points from 10 matches, securing direct qualification as one of nine African teams. The tournament, scheduled to be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico, represents a milestone for Paintsil after he was controversially left out of Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad by then coach Otto Addo despite being in excellent form.

The establishment of JP FC reflects a growing trend among successful Ghanaian players investing in youth development and grassroots football. The Division Two level provides a crucial pathway for young players to develop skills, gain competitive experience and attract attention from higher division clubs and talent scouts.

GARFA Zone 4 Division Two League represents the third tier of Ghana’s football pyramid in the Greater Accra Region, below the Premier League and Division One. Success in Division Two can lead to promotion into Division One, creating a clear pathway toward professional football that Paintsil himself once navigated from Tema Youth.

By financing the club entirely from his own resources, Paintsil demonstrates significant personal commitment beyond symbolic gestures. Running a Division Two club involves expenses including player kits and equipment, training facilities, coaching staff, transportation, medical support and administrative costs that can strain resources without external sponsorship.

The nearly 50 players aged 16 to 18 under Paintsil’s care represent a substantial commitment, requiring coordination of training schedules, academic support where needed, nutritional guidance and mentorship that extends beyond football skills. The age range targets players at a critical developmental stage when proper guidance can make the difference between fulfilling potential or falling away from the game.

The psychological impact of playing for a club owned by an active international footballer should not be underestimated. Young players at JP FC can draw inspiration from Paintsil’s journey, receive direct mentorship from someone who understands the pathway to professional football, and benefit from his network of contacts across European and American leagues.

Whether JP FC can successfully develop players who progress to higher divisions and potentially follow Paintsil’s footsteps to international careers remains to be seen. However, the initiative addresses a genuine need in Ghana’s football ecosystem, where many talented young players lack structured pathways and support systems necessary to develop their abilities.

The club’s establishment comes at a time when Ghana’s football development faces ongoing challenges including inadequate infrastructure, limited funding for grassroots programs and competition from foreign academies recruiting young Ghanaian talent. Individual initiatives by successful players like Paintsil complement broader systemic reforms needed to strengthen domestic football.

Paintsil’s commitment to JP FC while maintaining his professional career with LA Galaxy and international duties with the Black Stars demonstrates remarkable dedication. Balancing club ownership responsibilities with the demands of MLS and World Cup preparations requires careful time management and delegation to trusted staff overseeing day-to-day operations.

For young players at JP FC, the opportunity represents more than football development. It provides structure, discipline and purpose during formative years when guidance can steer youth away from negative influences toward productive pursuits. The club becomes a community anchor offering hope and pathways for families seeking positive environments for their children.

Whether Paintsil’s vision for JP FC extends beyond Division Two remains unclear. Some player-owned clubs aim for gradual progression through Ghana’s football pyramid, while others focus purely on academy functions that develop players for transfer to established clubs. Paintsil’s statements suggest his primary goal centers on providing opportunities rather than building a commercial football enterprise.

The initiative adds to Paintsil’s legacy beyond his playing achievements. While his goals and assists earn headlines, his investment in young Ghanaians facing the same struggles he once endured demonstrates character and commitment to giving back. This dimension of his career may ultimately prove as significant as his on-field accomplishments.