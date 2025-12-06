Paintsil expresses optimism after Ghana draws England, Croatia and Panama in World Cup Group L

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil says the team is satisfied with its placement in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expressing confidence in Ghana’s ability to progress. The draw, held in Washington, DC on Friday, December 5, placed Ghana alongside former world champions England, 2018 finalists Croatia, and Panama.

Speaking to Sahara Football, Paintsil described the mood around the camp after the announcement. He said the group would bring out the best in the team and the entire country, adding that having more supporters at matches remains crucial for the squad’s success.

The assistant coach also expressed optimism about Ghana’s prospects at the global tournament. According to Paintsil, “We believe we will come out of the group stage” when speaking about the team’s chances. He emphasized that while confidence is high, the team will maintain a step by step approach, noting that the most important thing is to qualify from the group.

Ghana faces a challenging path in Group L. England enters after an impeccable qualifying run, winning every match without conceding a single goal. The Three Lions, packed with Premier League talent, are widely considered one of the contenders for the title. This will mark the first ever World Cup meeting between Ghana and England.

Croatia, runners up in 2018 and semi finalists in 2022, present another formidable challenge. The European side has earned admiration for their resilience and tournament expertise, consistently rising to the occasion when it matters most. Their strong midfield and technical quality make them dangerous opponents.

Panama completes the group, returning to the World Cup after their 2018 debut. Known for their physicality and disciplined play, Panama sits inside FIFA’s top 30 nations, a reminder that no points come easily at this level. Their direct approach and teamwork make them competitive in every contest.

The expanded 48 team format introduces new dynamics for the 2026 tournament. Only the top two teams from each group will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, with four of the best third placed teams also advancing. This raises the stakes for all sides in Group L.

Ghana will be making its fifth appearance at the World Cup, having failed to advance beyond the group stage in their last two attempts. The Black Stars last reached the knockout rounds in 2010, when they came agonizingly close to becoming the first African team to reach the semi finals.

The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Ghana’s group stage matches will be played in North American venues including Toronto, Dallas, Boston, New York New Jersey and Philadelphia, though specific fixture details and kickoff times are expected to be confirmed on Saturday, December 6.

Paintsil, a former Ghana international who played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, joined the Black Stars technical team as assistant coach under Otto Addo in March 2024. The 43 year old defender earned 89 caps for Ghana during his playing career and was part of the squad that won bronze at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

With the draw now complete, Ghana’s technical team can begin detailed preparations for a group that offers both enormous challenges and significant opportunities. The Black Stars will look to build momentum heading into next summer as they attempt to deliver another memorable World Cup campaign.