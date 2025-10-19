Paga Community Rallies Behind Asakia for GMB Finale

Traditional musician Michael Adangba and the Paga Youth Movement have thrown their weight behind Asakia as she prepares to compete for the crown at tonight’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful grand finale at the National Theatre.

The highly anticipated showdown is set for October 19, 2025, where Asakia will battle four other contestants for the crown, cash, car and bragging rights. She’s hoping to become the second winner from the Upper East Region, following Queen Poka’s 2013 victory.

Michael Adangba is a renowned Ghanaian traditional musician known for his political campaign songs and cultural compositions. His endorsement carries significant weight in the Upper East Region, where he hails from. Earlier this year, Adangba released “Mapeneso” in appreciation to God after surviving open-heart surgery performed in South Africa, marking a powerful comeback to public life.

The support from the Paga Youth Movement, founded in 2011 with over 250 members, comes from an organization credited with championing development in areas of education, health, security, sports and peace building. Wenawome Aborah serves as President of the Paga Youth Movement, leading a grassroots advocacy group dedicated to advancing Paga in the Kassena Nankana West District.

Asakia, whose name means “acceptance,” believes women should be empowered with the right tools, resources and information to not only serve and warm men’s beds but also plant, harvest, innovate, and feed their nation. Her platform focuses on female farmers and food security, issues she’s witnessed firsthand in her community.

The 24 year old contestant has demonstrated impressive consistency throughout the competition. Twenty nominations and five awards are under her belt as she prepares for the 19th of October battle. She completed her mandatory National Service at the Supreme Court before returning to the pageant stage, having fallen short last year.

Five finalists will compete tonight: Etornam, Asakia, Sika, Nana and Adjorkor. Etornam from the Volta Region enters as the highest award winner this season with twelve nominations and six awards, making the competition fierce.

For Asakia, tonight represents more than personal ambition. It’s about representing the Upper East Region with pride and advancing her vision of empowered female farmers leading agricultural transformation. The backing from influential figures like Adangba and organized community groups like PAYOM demonstrates the regional solidarity behind her quest.

Whether she claims the title or not, Asakia has already sparked important conversations about women’s roles in agriculture and development. Tonight’s finale will determine if she becomes the second Upper East queen to wear the GMB crown.