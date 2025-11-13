PAG Mourns El-Wak Tragedy Victims, Calls for Bold Action on Youth Unemployment

The Progressive Alliance of Ghana (PAG) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, where six young women lost their lives during a security services recruitment exercise.

In a statement signed by its 2024 Presidential Candidate, Dr. John Kpikpi, the party extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the five individuals receiving intensive care and the twelve others in critical condition. May they all receive full healing and restoration,” the statement read.

The PAG described the incident as “painful and avoidable,” stressing that it highlights a much deeper national problem — the growing frustration of unemployed youth across the country. “The sheer number of applicants who turned up at El-Wak is not merely a statistic; it is a loud cry for hope from a generation that feels left behind,” the party noted.

Dr. Kpikpi said the tragedy should serve as a national wake-up call for government to implement bold and sustainable measures to tackle the worsening unemployment situation. “Ghana’s development cannot progress while its energetic young men and women remain idle and desperate,” he said.

The statement urged the government to prioritize job creation through industrial expansion, private sector support, and agricultural modernization, emphasizing that such interventions must move beyond policy rhetoric to real, measurable action.

PAG also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede to ensure accountability and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“The best way to honour the memory of those who died,” the party said, “is to renew our national commitment to build a Ghana where every young person has a fair chance to work, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.”

The El-Wak tragedy, which occurred during a Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise, has reignited public debate over youth unemployment and crowd management at national recruitment events.