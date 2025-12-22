PAG Demands Transparency on EOCO’s GH¢337 Million Recovery

The Progressive Alliance of Ghana (PAG) has called on the Attorney-General and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to provide full disclosure on GH¢337 million in asset recoveries recently announced as part of the Government Accountability Series.

In a statement, the party acknowledged the importance of recovering proceeds of crime for the benefit of Ghanaians but expressed disappointment that the identities of the individuals or institutions from whom the funds were recovered were not disclosed.

During the Government Accountability Series, Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine revealed that EOCO had surpassed its 2025 recovery target of GH¢200 million, achieving GH¢337,476,119.59—the highest in the agency’s history. He categorized the recoveries as “direct,” deposited into the Exhibit Account, and “indirect,” paid to the Ghana Revenue Authority or the Consolidated Fund, but did not provide further details.

PAG, led by its 2024 presidential candidate, Dr. John Kpikpi, emphasized that accountability goes beyond reporting figures and requires transparency and clarity. The party formally demanded clarification on the following points:

The exact nature of the assets or monies recovered.

The identities of the individuals or institutions from whom the funds were recovered.

The criminal acts or offences that led to the recoveries.

The legal actions taken against those responsible, including prosecutions or sanctions.

How the recovered funds will be utilised for public benefit.

Dr. Kpikpi stressed that naming offenders and detailing the consequences of their actions is crucial to deterring corruption and restoring public confidence in the justice system. He warned that withholding such information could fuel public suspicion and undermine anti-corruption efforts.

The party urged EOCO and the Attorney-General to provide a comprehensive public account of the recoveries to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.

PAG reaffirmed its commitment to openness, justice, and responsible leadership and vowed to continue demanding accountability in the management of public resources.