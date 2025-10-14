PAG Congratulates Black Stars on 2026 World Cup Qualification

Pledges Unwavering National Support Ahead of Global Tournament

The Progressive Alliance of Ghana (PAG) has extended warm congratulations to the Ghana Black Stars for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the feat as a testament to Ghana’s unity, resilience, and global footballing excellence.

In a statement signed by its 2024 presidential candidate, Dr. John Kpikpi, the party commended the players, technical team, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their dedication and teamwork, which he said have once again lifted the nation’s spirit.

“Your qualification symbolizes national pride, resilience, and the boundless potential of the Ghanaian spirit,” Dr. Kpikpi said. “You’ve lifted the hearts of millions, reminding us that with hard work and teamwork, Ghana will always shine.”

He assured the national team of PAG’s unwavering support as they prepare for the World Cup, urging them to maintain humility, focus, and excellence in their quest to make the country proud on the global stage.

“The nation stands solidly behind you. Play with the excellence that defines Ghana. Go, Black Stars! Go Ghana!” the statement concluded.

Ghana’s qualification marks another milestone in the country’s illustrious football history, reigniting excitement and optimism among football fans nationwide ahead of the 2026 World Cup.