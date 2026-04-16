Padel Tennis in the Middle East

Padel is spreading fast across the Middle East and Morocco. The reason is simple – it fits real life.

You don’t plan to start playing padel. You just end up on a court. A friend books a session. You join “just to try”. Two games later, you’re checking availability for next week.

That’s how it spreads. The UAE jumped from under 100 courts to 800+ in a few years. Saudi Arabia is building even faster. Morocco is catching up, Casablanca and Rabat already have steady evening traffic.

Games aren’t organised randomly anymore. People track sessions, compare times, and look for patterns. Some even check the platform كازينو1mlnbet to see when courts are busiest or easiest to book. It’s less about trying a sport but more about fitting it into routine.

Why people stick with it

Padel works because it removes friction.

You don’t need proper technique to start.

Rallies last longer, so it feels more engaging.

It’s social by default and always doubles.

Sessions fit easily into evening routines.

That last point matters. In cities like Casablanca, most games happen after 7pm. People finish work, play for an hour, and go home. No long commitment.

The behaviour behind the boom

Most players aren’t switching from tennis. They’re switching from doing nothing.

Padel sits in a very specific space: active, but not demanding. Competitive, but not stressful. It feels like sport, without the pressure of performance.

That’s why retention is high. In Dubai, some clubs report repeat bookings as the main driver of revenue, not new players. Morocco is starting to show the same pattern, just at a smaller scale.

The part nobody talks about

It’s also about visibility. Glass courts, lights, compact space – padel looks good. People film it, post it, share it. That alone brings in new players faster than traditional sports ever did.

What this looks like in practice

If you watch how people actually play, you’ll notice something simple. Most groups don’t train. They don’t follow rankings. They don’t even track scores seriously. They just book the same slot every week and show up.

In Casablanca, some courts are already fully booked for peak hours days in advance. Not because of tournaments — just regular groups who don’t want to lose their time slot. That’s where the shift is happening.

Padel isn’t growing because of competition. It’s growing because it fits into routine. Once it becomes part of someone’s week, it rarely drops off. And that’s probably the strongest signal of all.