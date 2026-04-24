PAC Flags Schools Diverting Student Feeding Funds to Run Operations

Ghana’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised the alarm over a pattern of Senior High Schools diverting money intended for student feeding into general operational expenses, warning that the practice risks undermining the objectives of the Free Senior High School programme.

PAC Chairperson Abena Osei Asare made the call at the committee’s Second Zonal Public Hearing in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, urging the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Quality and Access, Dr. Issahaque Munawaru, to press Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu to ensure that recurrent expenditure funds reach schools promptly.

The committee’s concern follows findings from the 2024 Auditor-General’s report on Pre-University Educational Institutions, which documented cases where schools received funds specifically for perishable goods and feeding but spent the bulk of those allocations on running school operations instead.

One cited case involves Hwidiem Senior High School, which received GH¢530,494 earmarked for perishable goods including food for students. Of that amount, only GH¢147,344.71, representing 28 percent, was spent on feeding. The remaining GH¢383,149.29, equivalent to 72.2 percent, was redirected to recurrent expenditure.

The Auditor-General’s report warned that such conduct by school management carries the potential to result in the misuse of public funds and directly undermines the goals of the Free SHS feeding programme, which serves more than 1.2 million students nationwide.

The PAC hearing comes at a time when Ghana’s Free SHS feeding programme is already under strain. A high-level meeting convened by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu on 17 April 2026 to address food supply concerns ended without resolution after the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) administrator declined to implement a ministerial directive during the session, exposing significant coordination gaps among the agencies responsible for implementing the programme.

The Ghana Education Service subsequently released outstanding funds for the procurement of perishable food items on 20 April 2026, with assurances that monitoring measures had been put in place to ensure funds are used solely for their intended purpose.

The PAC’s findings suggest that even when funds reach schools, the risk of misapplication remains a structural challenge requiring stronger oversight and accountability mechanisms at the institutional level.