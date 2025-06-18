PA Conference 2025 Aims to Elevate Assistants’ Cross-Border Skills

Five Six Five has launched the sixth annual PA Conference, set for July 17–18 at Accra’s Labadi Beach Hotel.

The event will focus on equipping personal and executive assistants with skills for global relevance under the theme “Growth for Cross-Border Relevance.”

Managing Partner Maame Ekua Gaisey positioned the conference as a critical platform for professional development. “We recognize assistants as strategic partners in leadership,” she said. “Their role in filtering distractions and enabling executive focus has never been more valuable.”

This year’s speaker roster includes Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson and Joyce Bawah Mogtari, who will address evolving workplace demands. The conference introduces the African Institute of Personal & Executive Assistants, a pan-African credentialing body initially based in Ghana.

Organizers expanded the format to two days to accommodate deeper skill-building sessions on digital tools and strategic communication. With 300 attendees expected, the event maintains its position as West Africa’s premier assistant-focused forum. Past participants consistently rate the conference highly for its practical insights and networking opportunities.