Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation Mourns Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Executive Director of the Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation, Mrs. Emma Halm Danso, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

In a heartfelt message posted on her official Facebook handle, Mrs. Danso recounted how the news of the former First Lady’s passing was broken to her at a joyful family event, turning the celebration suddenly into sadness.

She shared reflections on the late Nana Konadu’s legacy.

The Executive Director also recalled the presence of Amina Rawlings, her schoolmate and daughter of the former First Lady, during their days at Achimota School and the admiration she had for the Rawlings family even in their youth.

She expressed condolences to Hon. Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, saying “Today, I mourn with her for this great loss. My heart goes out to you senior sister. We cherish and stand with you. We pray that God grants your mother peaceful rest and comfort you and family through this bereavement.”

Highlighting how supportive the Rawlings family is toward the cause of the needy, she said Dr. Zanetor, ever since she engaged with OYEMAM, and made a committment to support, has been a firm supporter of the lupus awareness campaign and an advocate for autoimmune patients in Ghana.