Oxford Youth Music Organisation Gains Accreditation, Releases Album

In-Spire Sounds, an Oxford youth music organisation, has gained Alternative Education accreditation, announced 1 June, allowing it to offer formal qualifications to young people aged 12 to 25.

The accreditation lets participants earn recognised qualifications while writing, performing and producing music. It pairs creative development with clear progression routes, marking a notable step for an organisation that blends professional music production with structured youth work.

The milestone arrived alongside the group’s first compilation, IN THE MIX: Volume 1, a 12 track record written and recorded by participants and released on 28 May 2026. The album moves across rap, R&B and electronic production, and streams on Bandcamp, with donations funding future studio sessions.

Working professionals mentor the young people at the organisation’s Park End Street studio. The team includes rapper Kemestry, producer Sam Mansell, who has worked with Warner Music and the University of Oxford, and UK hip hop artist Evolucian, alongside founder and director Kingsley Boyden.

Boyden framed the mission around eventual independence for participants. “If they don’t need us anymore, that’s success,” he said.

Since launching in 2020, In-Spire Sounds has supported more than 250 young people each year across Oxfordshire through workshops in rap, R&B, electronic music, lyric writing, beat making and production.

The organisation grounds its model in research. Youth Music’s 2024 Sound of the Next Generation report found that 71 percent of young people consider music a big part of who they are, and 70 percent say it helps them feel more connected to others.

The work also widens access to the creative industries for young people from lower income, ethnic minority and disabled communities. It positions itself as a preventative route for those at risk of disengaging from school, set against national data showing rising mental health need among people aged 16 to 24.