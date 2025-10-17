Oxford Union President-Elect Faces Confidence Vote

George Abaraonye, the president-elect of Oxford Union, is confronting a critical test of his leadership as the prestigious debating society prepares to hold a no-confidence vote this week. The 20-year-old Politics, Philosophy and Economics student triggered significant controversy last month after sending messages that appeared to celebrate the shooting death of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Abaraonye made gleeful comments about Kirk being shot on the encrypted text-messaging platform WhatsApp, writing “Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f—ing go” in a group chat, according to The Telegraph. Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday at Utah Valley University while hosting one of his long-running Turning Point USA events.

The Oxford student quickly deleted the messages upon learning of Kirk’s passing and issued a statement saying the comments “did not reflect my values” and that he reacted “impulsively” before Kirk was pronounced dead. However, the incident sparked fierce international backlash, with 70 alumni of the Oxford Union signing an open letter calling on Abaraonye to resign over the comments.

The Oxford Union Society condemned its incoming leader, stating that “His reported views do not represent the Oxford Union’s current leadership or committee’s view” and affirmed that the institution “firmly opposes all forms of political violence”.

In an unusual move, Abaraonye triggered the no-confidence vote in his own leadership, an unorthodox manoeuvre that appears designed to beat the alumni to the punch. In his first media appearance since the incident, Abaraonye gave a defiant interview to the What’s Left podcast, labelling scrutiny from public figures like Elon Musk and Liz Truss “insane” and accusing right-wingers of “weaponising cancel culture”.

The Oxford Union, a 200-year-old debating society independent from university management, cannot unilaterally remove a president-elect. However, a no-confidence motion can be introduced when Michaelmas begins, and once lodged, must gather 150 supporting signatures within 48 hours. The threshold of 150 signatures has been exceeded, with the vote taking place in three days time and open to former members of the society, some of whom are reportedly considering travelling from as far away as Hong Kong and New York to participate.

Notably, Kirk and Abaraonye had engaged in a debate at the Oxford Union in May where they discussed toxic and traditional masculinity and male suicide rates.