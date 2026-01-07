Oxford English Dictionary Adds Ghanaian Words in Latest Update

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has added numerous words from West Africa, including several from Ghana, in its latest update released on Wednesday.

Oxford Languages announced the update features new additions from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, the five countries in the region where English plays an official role. The update includes words spanning Ghanaian music, dance, and cuisine.

Among the Ghanaian entries are adowa, a traditional dance style originating among the Akan people of Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Togo. The OED traces the word back to 1928. The dance is typically accompanied by drumming and performed at celebrations, ceremonies, and festivals, characterized by expressive movements of the hands and feet. The dance takes its name from the adowa, a kind of small antelope, as some movements imitate the animal’s actions.

Kpanlogo, dating to 1965, is an energetic dance originating among urban youth of the Ga people of Ghana, characterized by rhythmic hip and hand movements often performed with the knees and back bent. The word also refers to the music associated with this dance, played using a drum, gourd rattle, and metal bell, as well as to a barrel-shaped Ga drum typically played with two hands.

A more recent addition is hiplife, from 1999, a genre of Ghanaian dance music that blends hip-hop with high life, as its name suggests.

Ghanaian cuisine is well represented in the update. Ampesi, borrowed from Twi and traced back to 1854, is a dish consisting of chopped cocoyam, plantain, yam, or other starchy tubers boiled together and typically served with a stew of cocoyam leaves, aubergine, salted fish, and palm oil, along with avocado and boiled eggs. Light soup, from 1987, is a tomato-based soup originating among the Akan people, made with different types of meat, fish, seafood, and vegetables, flavoured with chilli peppers and various spices, and usually served with fufu or banku.

The update also includes two Twi expressions relating to the world beyond Ghana. Abrokyire, from 1965, signifies foreign or overseas countries, especially those which are developed and wealthy. Obroni, an older word from 1918 as a noun and 1975 as an adjective, can be applied to foreigners generally but is used variously to refer to people with light complexions regardless of nationality, including biracial Ghanaians, to anyone visiting Ghana regardless of skin tone, and to Ghanaians either living abroad or speaking with an accent recognizably influenced by a foreign language, especially English.

The expression Ghana Must Go, from 1999, refers to a large, zippered bag made of durable plastic with a colourful check pattern, often used for carrying possessions while travelling. The phrase paraphrases a 1983 executive order by the Nigerian president to deport unskilled migrants and others without documented right to reside in Nigeria. A significant percentage of those affected had come from Ghana and apparently used this type of bag in packing their belongings as they left.

Nigerian English also features prominently in the update with expressions like bend down and select, from 2006, meaning second-hand clothing, especially that donated by aid agencies, as well as markets where such clothing is sold or traded. The name describes how one shops in such a market. A mammy market, traced back to 1946, is a market typically run by women, originally found in military barracks in Nigeria but later also in youth service camps and educational institutions.

Nigerian language borrowings include moi moi from Yoruba, dating to 1993, a dish of beans ground into a smooth paste, mixed with peppers, onions, dried crayfish, and seasonings, then steamed or boiled. Biko, from Igbo, serves as an adverb equivalent to please from 1997, and as an interjection expressing surprise, exasperation, and disbelief from 2009. A West African expression synonymous with biko is abeg, whose spelling reflects a colloquial pronunciation of the phrase “I beg.”

Other West African additions include nawetan, dating back to 1928, now better known in Senegal and Gambia as the name of a community-based football tournament held during the school holidays. A poda-poda is a van or minibus that carries passengers for a fare as part of an informal transport system in Sierra Leone.

Senegalese dishes popular in Gambia and nearby countries also made the list. Benachin, from 1958, is a dish of rice, tomatoes, onions, chillies, and sometimes meat or other vegetables, the Senegalese and Gambian version of jollof rice. In the Gambian dialect of Wolof, bena cin literally means one pot. Yassa, from 1967, is a dish of meat or fish marinated in lemon juice and spices, grilled, and braised with mustard and caramelized onions. Domoda, a loanword from Mandinka dating to 1964, consists of vegetables and sometimes meat cooked in a spicy gravy containing peanut and tomato.

The update also includes swallow, from 2012, a class of staple food items in several African countries made of cooked starchy vegetables or grains pounded or kneaded to a doughy consistency that requires minimal chewing. Two such foods are dumboy from Liberia, traced to 1831, made of boiled cassava, and amala from Nigeria, dating to 1954, a staple food of the Yoruba people made of yam, cassava, or unripe plantain flour.

The OED is widely regarded as the accepted authority on the English language, tracking the meaning, history, and usage of 500,000 words and phrases through 3.5 million quotations from sources ranging from classic literature to social media posts. A word qualifies for inclusion when researchers gather independent examples from a variety of sources showing the word has been in use for a reasonable amount of time.