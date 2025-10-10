Oxfam Calls for Stronger Tax Systems to Fund Development

International development organisation Oxfam Ghana has called on government to strengthen domestic tax mobilisation and compliance systems to reduce the nation’s dependence on external borrowing for development financing. The recommendations come as Ghana continues grappling with debt sustainability challenges while seeking resources for critical infrastructure and social services.

At a workshop held in Accra to present findings from the Fair Tax Monitor Report, Dr. Isaac Nwankwo, Research Consultant for the project, said Ghana has enormous untapped tax potential that could meet most of its funding needs if managed efficiently and transparently. The assessment highlights systemic weaknesses in revenue collection that cost the nation billions in potential development resources annually.

Dr. Nwankwo emphasized that a combination of effective tax education, enforcement of compliance, and visible use of tax revenues for the public good would go a long way in improving collection and ensuring equity in the country’s tax system. His remarks suggest that building public trust in how taxes are spent is as crucial as enforcement mechanisms for boosting revenue.

If we are able to organise ourselves properly, Ghana can fund its own development without waiting for loans or donor support, Dr. Nwankwo stated. When external support fails, we must rely on what we generate here to pay for our priorities. This perspective frames domestic resource mobilisation not just as a fiscal strategy but as a pathway to economic sovereignty and reduced vulnerability to external shocks.

He noted that ensuring fairness and affordability in tax administration would encourage voluntary compliance, while continuous education would help both individuals and businesses appreciate the importance of paying taxes. The emphasis on voluntary compliance reflects growing recognition that heavy handed enforcement alone cannot solve Ghana’s revenue challenges without accompanying trust building measures.

Dr. Nwankwo expressed particular concern about the significant losses Ghana incurs through illicit financial flows, tax evasion, and weak oversight in international transactions. Such losses deprive the state of critical funds for social services and infrastructure, forcing government to resort to costly borrowing. These revenue leakages represent a double burden: lost income combined with increased debt servicing costs.

He urged policymakers to replicate recent anti smuggling efforts in the gold sector across other extractive industries to close loopholes and increase domestic revenue. The establishment of the Gold Board is a good start. It provides a structured system to ensure that gold revenues are properly recorded and taxed, he added. When money circulates through the formal system, we can track it and use it for national development.

The recommendation to extend Gold Board style oversight to other sectors acknowledges that Ghana’s extractive industries have historically suffered from revenue leakages due to informal trading channels and weak monitoring systems. By formalizing these flows, government could capture significantly more revenue without raising tax rates or imposing new levies.

According to Oxfam, Ghana’s long term growth depends on building a self sustaining tax culture anchored on trust and accountability. The organisation’s broader research on African tax systems suggests that regressive taxation policies are exacerbating inequality across the continent, making the case for more progressive approaches to revenue generation.

The organisation urged the Ghana Revenue Authority to maintain recent momentum in revenue growth by modernising operations, expanding the tax net, and setting clear performance targets. This recommendation comes as the GRA has reported improved collections in recent quarters, suggesting that institutional reforms are beginning to yield results.

Dr. Nwankwo said empowering the GRA with digital tools and adequate resources would enhance efficiency and transparency in tax collection, while public engagement campaigns would help demystify the tax system. The emphasis on technology reflects international best practices showing that digitization can simultaneously reduce compliance costs for taxpayers and make evasion more difficult.

Let’s continue empowering our revenue institutions and educating taxpayers about their civic duties, he stated. A well informed public is more likely to comply voluntarily, which will boost our overall revenue. This approach contrasts with purely punitive enforcement strategies, instead positioning taxpayers as partners in national development rather than adversaries to be coerced.

Oxfam’s Fair Tax Monitor Report assesses fairness, transparency, and progressivity in national tax systems, providing policy recommendations to make taxation more equitable and development oriented. The tool has been applied across multiple African countries, allowing for comparative analysis of tax policies and their developmental impacts.

The workshop comes at a critical time for Ghana’s fiscal management. With public debt levels remaining elevated and limited access to international capital markets, the country must find ways to finance essential services and infrastructure without accumulating unsustainable debt burdens. Strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation represents one of the few viable pathways to achieving this balance.

Ghana’s tax to GDP ratio has historically lagged behind both regional peers and international benchmarks, suggesting substantial room for improvement. While economic factors certainly play a role, institutional weaknesses in tax administration, widespread informality in the economy, and limited public trust in how revenues are used all contribute to suboptimal collection rates.

The Fair Tax Monitor’s findings align with broader international development discourse emphasizing that sustainable development requires countries to mobilise their own domestic resources rather than relying indefinitely on external financing. This principle has gained urgency as traditional development assistance faces pressure in donor countries and commercial borrowing becomes increasingly expensive for African nations.

Implementing Oxfam’s recommendations would require coordinated action across multiple government agencies and sustained political commitment to reform. The payoff, however, could be substantial: a more robust revenue base that reduces external dependence, funds critical development priorities, and strengthens the social contract between citizens and their government.