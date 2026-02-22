Owusu Savours First Kotoko Win But Keeps His Future an Open Question

Prince Yaw Owusu guided Asante Kotoko SC to their first victory under his watch on Sunday, 22 February 2026, but the man who delivered a morale-restoring 2-0 win over Young Apostles in Wenchi left the most important question about his tenure firmly unanswered: whether he will still be in the dugout once a permanent head coach is found.

“It means a lot to me,” Owusu said after the final whistle at the Wenchi Sports Stadium, describing the win as a personal milestone and a collective release of pressure for a squad that had endured three consecutive defeats. Asked directly whether the result strengthened his case for the job on a permanent basis, he was measured. “I cannot decide right now,” he said, a response that reflected the reality of his situation as much as it avoided committing to an outcome neither he nor the club can yet determine.

Owusu was named interim head coach on 9 February 2026, assisted by Mohammed Hamza Obeng, following the resignation of Abdul Karim Zito. Both were tasked with leading the team until a substantive appointment is made. His first fixture in the role was among the most demanding possible: the Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak SC at the Baba Yara Stadium. Despite the setback, Owusu was unequivocal about his credentials when asked post-match whether he was the right person to lead the club. “Yes, there’s no two ways about it,” he said.

Sunday’s result added substance to that self-belief. In training during the week, Owusu had observed his players’ body language closely after the Hearts defeat and noted their determination to respond. “After the defeat to Hearts of Oak, on Tuesday, Wednesday, I was just looking at them, their body language, the way they were performing in training, I saw that they’ve put it away and the one ahead of them is very important. That gives me hope that these guys are really ready to do the job,” he had said ahead of the Wenchi trip. His reading of the dressing room proved correct.

Owusu’s predecessor Zito departed having recorded 19 wins, 11 draws, and seven defeats across 37 competitive matches, winning the FA Cup, President’s Cup, and Super Cup during his tenure. Kotoko’s elimination from the MTN FA Cup by Aduana FC triggered his resignation, leaving the club without a major trophy prospect for the rest of the season and making the league campaign their sole remaining objective.

With Kotoko now on 38 points in fifth position and the gap to leaders Medeama SC at nine points, the title is almost certainly beyond reach. But finishing in the top four and rebuilding momentum into next season remain meaningful targets, and how Owusu manages the final stretch of the campaign will shape both his own reputation and the board’s thinking about a permanent appointment.

Whether Sunday was the beginning of something or simply one good day against a struggling side, only the matches ahead will answer.