Owusu repeats Bagbin removal call over LGBTQ bill

United Party communicator Solomon Owusu repeated his demand on Saturday for Speaker Alban Bagbin to step down, blaming him for the controversy engulfing the recently passed anti LGBTQ bill.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Owusu said his position had not shifted since he first sought the Speaker’s removal earlier in the week, having pressed the same point on TV3 on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

He insists the dispute over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025 is the Speaker’s own making. “It’s been brought in by the utterance of the Speaker,” he said, faulting Bagbin for reopening a matter the House had already settled.

Owusu’s anger traces to Bagbin’s directive on 2 June ordering Parliament to revisit the legislation. The Speaker said he had expected lawmakers to begin considering the bill rather than complete its passage before adjourning, and he urged wider consultation given the public interest at stake.

Parliament passed the bill on 29 May after adopting several amendments and bypassing the usual one sitting day pause before a final reading. The law would criminalise LGBTQ activities and carry jail terms of up to three years. Bagbin, who was absent that day, later said the swift passage surprised him, even though he had long championed the cause.

The standoff has split senior figures across the House. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga maintains that Parliament passed the bill lawfully and that the Speaker holds no power to undo it, while a coalition of Muslim organisations has backed Bagbin’s call for fresh consultation.

Owusu, for his part, argues that the Speaker’s conduct now demands serious scrutiny and says Bagbin, not Parliament, manufactured the crisis.