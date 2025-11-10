Owusu Bempah Touts Agyapong as Action Oriented Leader for NPP

A member of the campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, has said that Ken Agyapong’s track record in business and public service shows a relentless drive to turn ideas into tangible results; therefore, he should be voted for by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to become the flagbearer.

Owusu-Bempah said that Ken Agyapong understands that development is not a lecture but a hands-on exercise, involving building roads, creating jobs, and empowering entrepreneurs. He contrasted Agyapong’s approach with what he described as “bedroom economists” who speak in abstractions rather than delivering concrete results.

“Ghana stands at a crossroads. The challenges we face, unemployment, under-investment, and a lingering sense of business as usual, demand a leader who can walk the talk, not merely recite theories from a textbook. That leader is Kennedy Agyapong,” he wrote in a statement.

Owusu-Bempah emphasized that Ghana cannot afford another era of rhetoric without results. He argued that the youth of Ghana deserve a leader who will turn the country’s vast potential into palpable prosperity. According to him, Kennedy Agyapong offers that promise through a blend of entrepreneurial spirit, political experience, and a genuine commitment to uplift every Ghanaian.

The Deputy Communications Director of the NPP drew historical parallels between Kennedy Agyapong and transformational leaders from other nations. He cited Deng Xiaoping, who transformed China from a closed economy into the world’s second largest, proving that bold reforms can lift billions out of poverty. He also referenced Mahathir Mohamad, who guided Malaysia from a developing nation to an emerging economic powerhouse, emphasizing infrastructure, education, and industry.

Owusu-Bempah further mentioned Abraham Lincoln, who preserved the Union and ended slavery, showing that moral conviction combined with political skill can redefine a nation’s destiny. He also pointed to Winston Churchill, who steadied Britain through its darkest hours with resolve, vision, and an unwavering belief in the country’s capacity to prevail. According to him, Kennedy Agyapong embodies the same blend of vision, pragmatism, and relentless energy.

“He is the kind of leader who, when faced with a problem, asks, what can we do today to move forward, rather than waiting for a perfect plan that never arrives,” Owusu-Bempah stated. He outlined what he described as the needs of Ghana’s youth, including creating real jobs by attracting foreign investment and supporting local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), upgrading critical infrastructure such as roads, energy, and digital connectivity to make Ghana a competitive hub in Africa.

The campaign team member also emphasized the need to reform education and skills training so that young people are equipped for the jobs of tomorrow, and champion good governance that is transparent, accountable, and free from the grip of patronage.

“Let us rally behind a leader who can steer Ghana onto a path of sustainable growth, just as Deng, Mahathir, Lincoln, and Churchill did for their nations. The future of our youth and the future of Ghana depends on it,” he added. Owusu-Bempah urged fellow delegates and patriots to choose what he called a can-do leader who can win power for the NPP in 2028.

Ernest Owusu-Bempah has been one of the most vocal supporters of Kennedy Agyapong’s leadership aspirations within the NPP. In April 2025, he stated that history would not be kind to the NPP should they fail to present Kennedy Agyapong as their candidate for the 2028 elections. He emphasized that grassroots supporters and ordinary Ghanaians are calling for Kennedy Agyapong to lead the party due to his charisma and connection with the people.

Kennedy Agyapong contested the NPP’s presidential primary in 2024 against former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia but lost. Dr. Bawumia subsequently went on to contest the 2024 general elections but was defeated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. The NPP is currently in opposition and preparing for the 2028 elections.

Owusu-Bempah’s advocacy for Kennedy Agyapong has not been without controversy. In September 2025, the NPP confirmed that it had received formal petitions from party members raising concerns about his conduct. However, Owusu-Bempah dismissed the move as a calculated attempt to silence him and vowed to defend himself before the National Council.