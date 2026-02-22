Owusu Ansah Stands Firm: Kotoko Still a Club Worth Playing For

Former Asante Kotoko SC captain Edmund Owusu Ansah has pushed back against growing scepticism about the club’s standing, insisting that the Porcupine Warriors remain one of the most desirable destinations in West African football despite a troubled recent period.

Owusu Ansah, the Kumasi-born midfielder who captained Kotoko before embarking on stints in Vietnam, made his remarks as debate intensifies about the club’s direction. Veteran journalist and staunch Kotoko supporter Osei Owusu Bempah triggered fresh controversy just days earlier when he declared that Kotoko no longer possesses players of the quality required to start for any of Ghana’s national teams, a claim that stung the club’s support base and drew widespread reaction.

Owusu Ansah acknowledged the challenges but refused to accept that they have diminished the club’s fundamental appeal. He pointed to the weight of Kotoko’s history, its massive and loyal support base, and the cultural identity of the Ashanti Region as factors that continue to make the club a landmark institution in African football. Founded in 1935, Asante Kotoko have won 25 Ghana Premier League titles and have twice been crowned African champions, in 1970 and 1983, a record that defines their continental stature regardless of recent form.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently navigating a period marked by frequent squad turnovers and an absence from the Africa Cup of Champions Clubs’ (ACCRA) latter stages. Critics, including Owusu Bempah, argue that structural weaknesses in recruitment, management, and investment have eroded the club’s competitive edge and made it difficult to develop players capable of challenging for national team places.

Owusu Ansah countered that difficulty does not diminish identity. He maintained that a club’s greatness is measured not only by its current league table position or transfer activity but by the weight it carries in the consciousness of supporters, rivals, and the game at large.

The timing of the remarks also carries significance. Kotoko are preparing for the 2026 Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak SC, scheduled for Sunday, and a delegation from the Manhyia Palace recently visited the club’s Adako Jachie training facility to deliver a morale boost ahead of the fixture. Traditional leadership involvement of that nature, observers noted, underscores exactly the institutional gravity that Owusu Ansah was referring to.

The broader debate touches on a wider challenge facing Ghana Premier League clubs: whether domestic football can generate the investment, management discipline, and player development structures that sustain elite clubs elsewhere on the continent. Both Owusu Ansah’s defence and Owusu Bempah’s critique, read together, reflect the gap between what Kotoko represents historically and where it currently stands competitively.