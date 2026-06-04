Oware-Mensah Trial: Bank Witness Defends Fund Transfers

A bank official has told an Accra court he acted on clear instructions from Gifty Oware-Mensah to move National Service funds to a company allegedly linked to her.

Gilbert Serbeh Yeboah, Head of Commercial Banking at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), gave the testimony under cross examination as the first prosecution witness in the trial of the former National Service Authority (NSA) Deputy Executive Director. Her lawyers are contesting the prosecution’s evidence.

The exchange centred on a letter dated 2 March 2023. Yeboah said the document authorised transfers from the National Service hire purchase account to Blocks of Life Consult Limited, and that the bank treated it as a standing instruction for such transfers.

Defence counsel challenged that reading, arguing the letter could not amount to a standing instruction covering future transactions. Yeboah maintained the bank understood it as authority to move the funds and acted on it, adding that specific approval was sought from the accused before each transfer through letters, emails, WhatsApp messages and calls.

He described the hire purchase account as a suspense account set up under an agreement between ADB and the NSA to handle loan disbursements and repayments for service personnel. Repayments, he said, flowed largely through the platform that pays personnel allowances.

Defence counsel also questioned cash deposits made by ADB staff into the account and entries in bank statements tendered by the prosecution. Yeboah rejected suggestions that the transactions were unusual or the records unreliable, saying they reflected how the scheme operated.

The witness said the Blocks of Life Consult account was held at ADB’s Gulf House branch and that investigators had obtained the relevant records. Oware-Mensah is accused in connection with the National Service ghost names scandal.

Prosecutors allege she caused financial loss to the state by improperly authorising a loan for the company, on which the NSA paid about 6.95 million cedis in interest. Cross examination was not completed and continues on 11 June 2026.