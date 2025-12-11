Over Six Thousand MSMEs Benefit from GIZ Financial Support Programme

More than 6,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country have benefitted from targeted financial and business development support under the Support to the Private and Financial Sector (PFS) Programme, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Development Cooperation in partnership with the Ministry of Finance.

The programme, launched in 2023 to improve access to finance, promote green growth, and expand employment opportunities for MSMEs, has reportedly reached the completion phase of its initial implementation period. Dr Christian Jahn, Head of the PFS Programme, said the initiative directly reached over 6,000 enterprises through capacity building, financial inclusion interventions, and green business support measures.

We developed financial products together with financial institutions, reached about 6,000 MSMEs with our interventions, and created more than 550 jobs, he stated during a recent programme assessment. Through collaborations with 15 financial institutions, the programme supported the development of 25 innovative financial products tailored for MSMEs. This enabled 2,400 businesses, 74 percent women owned, to access new financing opportunities.

Beyond financial access, the programme strengthened the policy environment for MSME growth by contributing to the development of key frameworks, including Ghana’s Green Finance Taxonomy and the revised Microfinance Policy. These policies are expected to boost sustainable lending and improve the regulatory landscape for small businesses.

The PFS Programme also promoted climate smart and environmentally responsible models among MSMEs, resulting in the creation of more than 350 green jobs. In addition, five regional networks for Inclusive Local Economic Development (NILED) were established to connect MSMEs with financial institutions, consultants, and other business service providers.

Dr Jahn said the results showed that MSMEs could make significant contributions to job creation and economic expansion when given the right support. He stressed the need for continued collaboration between government, development partners, and the private sector to consolidate the gains.

The programme has conducted extensive stakeholder engagement across multiple regions. In July 2024, GIZ partnered with 15 financial service providers to develop innovative financial products for MSMEs, with a particular focus on businesses owned or run by women, youth, and persons with disabilities. The initiative aims to bridge the financing gap for MSMEs, which employ approximately 85 percent of Ghana’s workforce yet face significant challenges in accessing finance.

In partnership with Ashesi University’s Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), GIZ graduated two cohorts of the Green Business Competitions incubation programme. A total of 59 green and greening MSMEs have been incubated, with the first cohort alone creating 104 jobs in waste management, energy efficiency, water management, climate smart agriculture, and greening enterprises sectors.

Wilhelm Hugo, NILED Cluster Coordinator, expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Finance and regulatory agencies for their role in ensuring the programme’s success. Cynthia Arthur, Head of the Capital Market Unit at the Ministry of Finance, commended the initiative for strengthening MSME capacity and supporting financing efforts. She said the ongoing development of Ghana’s green finance taxonomy would further assist climate smart MSMEs to produce sustainable goods and services.

Funded by the German Development Cooperation and the European Union, the PFS Programme has laid the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive MSME ecosystem. Its interventions are expected to continue shaping Ghana’s economic growth and employment landscape.

The programme builds on the achievements of the Programme for Sustainable Economic Development, which ended in December 2022, and the Ghanaian European Centre for Jobs, Migration, and Development. MSMEs constitute approximately 70 percent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and account for over two thirds of employment in the country.

Dr Christian Jahn assumed his role as Programme Manager for the PFS Programme in February 2023, following the launch of the new programme phase. The initiative represents Germany’s continued support to Ghana’s financial sector, which dates back to 2006.