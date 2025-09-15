Over 8,000 Gbeniyiri Refugees Return Home as Ghana Appeals for Remaining 5,000

More than 8,000 Ghanaians who fled deadly ethnic violence in the Savannah Region have returned home, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced during a cross-border mission to Côte d’Ivoire.

The minister revealed the figures during an exclusive interview with Joy News while visiting Vonkoro, a border settlement that has sheltered thousands of displaced Ghanaians since the Gbeniyiri conflict began. Approximately 5,000 Ghanaians remain in Ivorian communities, reluctant to return until peace is fully restored.

Government donated 6 million CFA francs (approximately $9,800) to support the estimated 5,000 Ghanaians still stranded in Côte d’Ivoire, according to Graphic Online. The gesture aims to alleviate hardships faced by displaced nationals while encouraging their eventual return.

“We are making steady progress. Over 8,000 of our compatriots are back home, and we remain committed to the safe resettlement of every Ghanaian,” Ablakwa said during his visit to the refugee community.

The Gbeniyiri crisis has proven devastating for northern Ghana’s stability. The conflict began when a local chief sold disputed land to a private developer without broader community consent, eventually escalating into deadly clashes between Gonjas and Lobis that claimed 31 lives.

Nearly 50,000 people were displaced at the height of the violence, with approximately 13,000 crossing into Côte d’Ivoire seeking safety. The crisis represents one of Ghana’s most serious internal displacement emergencies in recent years.

Government mediation efforts have gradually stabilized the affected areas. The Interior Ministry’s newly inaugurated mediation committee has helped restore calm, making returns possible for those confident in their safety.

However, challenges persist. Recent arson attacks in nearby Kalba have revived fears about the conflict’s potential spread, leading to arrests of two suspects. Such incidents complicate efforts to convince remaining refugees that conditions are safe for return.

Ablakwa’s diplomatic mission faced logistical hurdles, requiring a road journey after initial air travel plans failed. The minister’s determination to meet displaced citizens personally underscores government commitment to resolving the humanitarian crisis.

President John Mahama’s administration has responded by deploying security forces and establishing mediation mechanisms to address root causes of the ethnic tensions. The conflict originated from disputes over resource control and ancestral land claims that have historic significance for affected communities.

International assistance remains crucial for complete resolution. Authorities continue appealing to regional partners and humanitarian organizations for food, shelter, and rehabilitation support for displaced populations.

The Yagbonwura, King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, recently dedicated the 2025 Damba festival to victims of both the Gbeniyiri conflict and recent helicopter crash casualties, demonstrating traditional leadership’s commitment to healing community divisions.

The successful return of over 8,000 refugees represents significant progress, but full reconciliation requires sustained peacebuilding efforts. Government officials emphasize that lasting peace depends on addressing underlying land disputes and ethnic tensions that triggered the original violence.

As mediation continues, the focus shifts to ensuring sustainable return conditions and preventing future conflicts through improved land governance and inter-ethnic dialogue mechanisms.