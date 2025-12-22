Over 800 Sefwi Bekwai Residents Benefit From Health Screening

More than 800 residents of Sefwi Bekwai, in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, have benefited from a health screening exercise organized by Banahene Specialist Hospital, based in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Banahene (popularly known as Atta Banahene), a native of Sefwi Bekwai, highlighted the prevalence of various ailments and diseases that continue to claim the lives of many Ghanaians.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Banahene noted that frequent funeral rites in the community reflect the high mortality rate, underscoring the urgent need for medical intervention. He explained that his hospital staff were mobilized to screen residents for illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, ulcers, eye conditions, and prostate cancer—one of the leading causes of death among young African men.

Nana Marfo Panyin II, the Adontenhene of the Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, praised the Banahene twin brothers for their exceptional healthcare services. He encouraged residents to adopt healthy diets to improve their well-being and reduce the risk of disease.

Participants expressed gratitude to Atta Banahene Specialist Hospital for the support and life-saving services provided during the exercise.