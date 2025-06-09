Over 600,000 Candidates Registered for 2025 BECE Nationwide

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will administer the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from June 11 to June 18, with 603,328 school candidates and 1,661 private candidates registered.

This marks a 5.99% increase from 2024’s 569,236 school candidates, according to the Council’s official announcement.

Registered school candidates include 297,250 males and 306,078 females from 20,395 schools. Private entries rose 19.49% to 1,661 candidates (858 males, 803 females). Examinations will occur at 2,237 centers for school candidates and 15 regional centers for private candidates.

WAEC confirmed school candidates and select private candidates will be tested on Ghana’s new core curriculum, while others use the old syllabus. The Council emphasized 2025 is the final year for private candidates to be examined under the old syllabus.

This record participation reflects Ghana’s expanding junior high school enrollment amid ongoing curriculum transitions in basic education.