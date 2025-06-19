Over 60 NPP MPs Rally Behind Dr. Bawumia Ahead of 2026 Flagbearer Race

Over 60 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have thrown their weight behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s presidential primaries slated for January 2026.

The MPs, drawn from various constituencies across the country, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Bawumia at his private office in Accra earlier today to formally pledge their support for his candidacy.

The gathering is seen as a major political endorsement and a strong signal of momentum within the party ahead of what is expected to be a keenly contested primary.

According to sources close to the Vice President, the meeting was characterized by a renewed sense of unity and commitment to retaining power in the 2028 general elections.

The MPs expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, citing his economic acumen, digitalisation drive, and track record as Vice President as key reasons behind their endorsement.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh (MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri) said:

“Dr. Bawumia represents the best hope for continuity, innovation, and progress. His ideas have transformed governance, and we believe he is best positioned to lead the NPP into the next decade.”

Dr. Bawumia, in response, expressed gratitude for the support and reiterated his commitment to leading a campaign that prioritises unity, development, and the continuation of the NPP’s transformational agenda. He also underscored the importance of grassroots engagement and pledged to work closely with party structures across the country.

Political analysts say this early show of support from a significant portion of the NPP parliamentary caucus could influence the dynamics of the upcoming primaries and may deter other potential contenders from mounting a strong challenge.

The NPP is expected to formally open nominations for the flagbearership later this year ahead of the internal elections in January 2026.