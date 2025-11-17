Over 500 Upper East Entrepreneurs Undergo Government Business Training

More than 500 young entrepreneurs in the Upper East Region are receiving business training under the government’s Adwumawura Programme, a flagship initiative aimed at building the capacity of 10,000 youth owned businesses nationwide.

Casper Sunday Kampoli, Director of Research and Innovation at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), said 541 beneficiaries from the region are in their third week of training at various centers across seven districts. The program represents one of the government’s most ambitious efforts to support youth entrepreneurship through structured capacity building.

“We have about 541 beneficiaries from the Upper East Region that are undergoing the training,” Kampoli told Asaase News. “A lot of our young guys who are doing business, apart of it, they stand a chance of winning a grant.”

The training sessions are being held in Garu, Pusiga, Tempane, Binduri, Bawku, Zebilla and Nabdam districts. In Bolgatanga, two training centers are operating, with additional centers in Bongo, three in Navrongo and one in Sirigu serving the Kassena Nankana West District.

The Adwumawura Programme, described by Kampoli as a “capacity building and an opportunity for funding programme,” attracted more than 120,000 applications from young entrepreneurs across Ghana. The selected 10,000 participants include those with business ideas and those already operating businesses.

After completing the training in approximately two weeks, participants will pitch their business solutions to compete for grants. NEIP expects to provide business funding support to about 2,000 of the 10,000 trainees, representing a 20 percent selection rate for direct financial assistance.

“Those who do not get business funding support, there are other aspects of it that we seek to help them,” Kampoli said. He cited potential partnerships such as connecting poultry farmers with Nkokɔ Nkitikiti, a government poultry initiative designed to strengthen the domestic poultry sector.

NEIP was established in 2014 under former President John Mahama as Youth Enterprise Support and was renamed by the New Patriotic Party administration in 2017. The agency focuses on fostering entrepreneurship and supporting innovation in Ghana’s business ecosystem, providing both financial and technical support to emerging businesses.

Kampoli emphasized that NEIP targets “viable, scalable, and feasible ideas” with the potential to create employment opportunities beyond the entrepreneur’s immediate needs. Job creation remains a central metric for evaluating which businesses receive funding support.

“Every business that we support, we are looking at the business having the potential to create two jobs,” he said. This employment generation requirement reflects the program’s broader goal of addressing youth unemployment through sustainable business development rather than short term job placement.

The training curriculum covers essential business management skills including financial planning, marketing strategies, customer relations, and operational efficiency. Participants also receive guidance on regulatory compliance and accessing formal financial services.

The program’s scale reflects growing government recognition that youth unemployment requires multifaceted intervention combining skills development, startup capital, and ongoing mentorship. Whether the initiative achieves its ambitious targets will depend partly on the quality of business ideas generated and the effectiveness of post training support systems.