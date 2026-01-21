Over 360,000 Ghanaians escape severe poverty between Q2, Q3 2025: report

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday released the quarterly multidimensional poverty (MPI) report, indicating that more than 360,000 Ghanaians exited the severe poverty bracket between the second quarter (Q2) and Q3 2025.

GSS Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu told reporters that the outcome means multidimensional poverty steadily declined from 23.9 percent in Q1 of 2025 to 21.9 percent in Q3.

Iddrisu said the key indicators were health, living conditions, education and employment, while health insurance and nutrition remained dominant contributors.

While health deprivations dominated the MPI, falling from 47.7 percent in Q2 to 40.9 percent in Q3, employment contributed the least in both quarters from 9.4 percent in Q2 to 12.3 percent in Q3.

Maintaining health insurance coverage, keeping children in school, creating more sustainable jobs, and improving household living conditions and nutrition, among other recommendations, would go a long way to reduce poverty to the minimum level in Ghana, according to Iddrisu.