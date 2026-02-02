Over 250 Youth Graduate with Industry-Ready Skills in Tamale

A total of 253 youth have graduated from the inaugural Precision Quality (PQ) Internship Programme at the DabokpaTechnical and Vocational Institute, emerging with practical, industry-ready skills and confirmed pathways into employment and enterprise.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday in Tamale, highlighted a model of technical training that prioritises hands-on application, discipline and quality. Already, 149 graduates have secured placement opportunities across the hospitality, welding and fabrication, software development, and fashion and apparel sectors.

Welcoming guests including the Northern Regional Minister, traditional authorities and officials from key government agencies, Ms Bernice Gavor, General Manager of Accents & Art Ltd., said the graduation represented more than the completion of training.

“Today’s gathering is not merely ceremonial; it is a celebration of skills applied, value created, and futures reshaped,” she said.

Under the PQ model, trainees are assessed not only on theory but on the ability to produce quality outputs that meet real-world standards.

Welding interns fabricated furniture for first-year students, built shelves for the principal’s office, and produced trusses, coal pots, tables and balcony rails for institutional use.

Fashion graduates stitched school uniforms and participated in industry visits to North Shore Apparel in Savelugu, where they observed mass production systems and fast-fashion workflows.

Hospitality interns completed structured rotations at NimAvenue Hotel and Radach Hotel, gaining exposure to service standards in active hospitality environments.

The programme’s credentialing pathway has further enabled 35 fashion trainees to apply for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certification, while others are preparing for CTVET assessment.

Some participants have also become eligible for military recruitment, broadening their career options.

Ghana’s labour market receives over 500,000 new entrants each year, yet many lack the practical competencies required by industry. National data also indicates that nearly two million youth fall into the category of Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET).

Ms Gavor said the PQ Internship Programme—supported by the Mastercard Foundation—was designed to close this gap by equipping learners with employable skills, work ethics and confidence.

“You are ambassadors of Precision Quality and contributors to Ghana’s future workforce,” she told the graduates.

The success of the programme, implemented by the Design & Technology Institute in partnership with Accents & Art, was attributed to strong collaboration between the institution, industry partners and facilitators.

Mrs Mariama Mahama, Principal of Dabokpa Technical Institute, reaffirmed the school’s commitment to practical skills development and praised the coordinators, facilitators, master craft persons and support staff who ensured smooth delivery of training and industry exposure.

The ceremony featured exhibitions of student projects, including a fashion runway show, cultural performances and the presentation of certificates, starter kits and seed capital to support enterprise creation.

Outstanding participants also received cash awards for innovation.

Graduate Abubakari Issahaku, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, described the training as “life-changing.”

Displayed at the event were clothing collections, metal doors and stoves, cakes, movable waste containers and functional websites, demonstrating the competence of the graduating cohort.

All graduates were inducted into the PQ Alumni Association and took a pledge to uphold excellence, discipline and mutual support.

Closing the ceremony, Mr Mohammed Abdul Mananencouraged the graduates to apply their skills with integrity and purpose.

For the 253 young people who walked across the graduation stage, the journey ahead marks a transition—from learning to earning, and from potential to measurable contribution.