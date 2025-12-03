Over 200,000 Poultry Vaccinated Against Newcastle Disease

More than 200,000 poultry including local fowls, exotic birds, guinea fowls, turkeys, and ducks have been vaccinated against Newcastle Disease across the Savannah, North East, and Upper East Regions as part of efforts to curb one of the most destructive viral infections affecting Ghana’s poultry industry.

The large-scale vaccination exercise was conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in partnership with the Veterinary Services Directorate (VSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), with funding support from the European Union (EU). The initiative forms a major component of the EU-funded Food Security Response in Northern Ghana Project.

According to an FAO statement, the campaign also strengthened the technical capacity of 70 MoFA officers and field technicians in farmer mobilization, poultry health education, and effective vaccine administration. The training equipped these professionals with skills necessary to reach remote communities and ensure proper handling of vaccines in challenging field conditions.

The initiative aims to safeguard rural livestock, improve food security and nutrition, and enhance the resilience of smallholder farmers across northern Ghana. Newcastle Disease has historically caused significant economic losses for farmers in Ghana, threatening food and nutrition security for rural households that depend on poultry as a key source of income and nutrition.

EU Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, praised the success of the vaccination drive, noting that the protection of rural livestock is directly linked to economic stability. The successful vaccination of over 200,000 birds is a testament to shared commitment with the people of Northern Ghana, he said. Protecting livestock is a direct investment in food security and the economic resilience of smallholder farmers. This initiative forms a crucial pillar of comprehensive support to build a more food-secure future for the region.

Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious viral infection that causes severe respiratory distress, reduced egg production, and high mortality in poultry. In Ghana, the disease has led to significant economic losses for farmers and threatens food and nutrition security, particularly among rural households that depend on poultry as a major source of food and income.

The FAO statement noted that the vaccination exercise was implemented across multiple districts and communities, emphasizing inclusive community participation and awareness creation. Women, persons with disabilities, and youth farmers were particularly targeted to prevent losses in livestock and enhance food security among these groups.

Priya Gujadhur, FAO Representative in Ghana ad interim, underscored the broader impact of the campaign. Protecting the poultry sector means protecting livelihoods, nutrition, and hope for rural families, she said. Through this campaign, FAO is ensuring that communities, especially women and youth, have the knowledge and resources to safeguard their flocks and strengthen food security in the long term.

Farmers welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm. Foster Batom, a lead farmer in the Sigma Community, recalled last year’s losses due to unavailable vaccines. Many farmers in this community lost their poultry to disease because vaccines were not available, he said. This year, thanks to FAO and the veterinary officers who came to vaccinate the birds, farmers are hopeful that their poultry will stay healthy.

The timing of the intervention has proven critical. Previous years saw devastating outbreaks that decimated flocks in rural communities, leaving families without crucial sources of protein and income. The current vaccination campaign provides a protective barrier against such losses, enabling farmers to plan their poultry businesses with greater confidence.

Beyond immediate disease prevention, the campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to promote animal health, enhance food and nutrition security, and support sustainable livelihoods in northern Ghana. FAO stressed that maintaining healthy rural poultry production remains essential for local nutrition and economic growth.

The vaccination program employed thermostable vaccines particularly suited to Ghana’s climate and rural conditions. These specialized vaccines maintain effectiveness even when transported for extended periods without refrigeration, making them ideal for reaching remote villages where cold chain infrastructure is limited or absent.

Field technicians used eye-drop administration methods to ensure proper vaccine delivery, maximizing protection rates among vaccinated birds. This approach proved particularly effective in village settings where large-scale commercial vaccination equipment is unavailable.

The Food Security Response in Northern Ghana Project addresses multiple dimensions of rural livelihoods beyond poultry health. It encompasses initiatives in crop production, livestock management, and climate resilience, recognizing the interconnected nature of food security challenges facing northern communities.

Ambassador Skinnebach, who presented his credentials to President John Dramani Mahama in September 2025, has emphasized youth development, education, and sustainability as core pillars of EU support to Ghana. The poultry vaccination campaign aligns with these priorities by protecting assets crucial to rural youth employment and household nutrition.

Northern Ghana’s three regions face particular vulnerability to food insecurity due to climatic challenges, limited infrastructure, and dependence on rain-fed agriculture. Poultry production offers households a relatively low-cost entry point into livestock farming, with potential for steady income generation and improved dietary diversity.

The successful completion of this vaccination exercise demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated action among international development partners, government agencies, and local communities. Building on this foundation, stakeholders are exploring options to institutionalize regular vaccination schedules and expand coverage to additional districts.

Looking ahead, sustained support for animal health services will be critical to consolidating gains from this intervention. Farmers require ongoing access to vaccines, veterinary advice, and market linkages to fully capitalize on their investments in improved poultry management.

The partnership between FAO, the Veterinary Services Directorate, and the European Union exemplifies development cooperation that prioritizes tangible outcomes for vulnerable populations. By addressing a clearly identified threat to rural livelihoods, the vaccination campaign delivers immediate value while contributing to longer-term food security objectives.

Rural poultry production continues to play a vital role in Ghana’s agricultural landscape, providing employment for women and youth while supplying affordable protein to local markets. Protecting this sector from devastating disease outbreaks strengthens the foundation for inclusive rural development and poverty reduction across northern regions.