Over 200 Muslims Benefit From Ramadan Donation As Pele Rallies Support For Bawumia In Tema Newton

Mohammed Elias, President of the Ghana Retired Footballers Welfare Association, has expressed strong confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will recapture the Tema East parliamentary seat in the next general elections.

According to him, the party is taking deliberate steps to correct past mistakes and rebuild its grassroots base in the constituency.

Mohammed Elias, popularly known as Pele, made the remarks during the distribution of food items to Muslims in Tema Newtown ahead of the Ramadan fast. He noted that beyond supporting families to observe the fasting period with ease, the exercise also forms part of efforts to deepen grassroots engagement in support of Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate.

More than 200 residents benefited from the donation package, which included bags of rice, Milo, Lipton tea, milk, sugar and other essential food items.

Mr. Pele indicated that the gesture would be expanded in the coming years if Dr. Bawumia is elected President in the next polls. He therefore urged beneficiaries and residents of Tema East to throw their full support behind the former Vice President in the upcoming elections.

Also addressing the gathering, a polling station executive for Tema East, Alhaji Abdel Raman Glover, assured supporters that intensified mobilization efforts are underway to secure victory for the party in the constituency.

Meanwhile some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mr. Pele for the timely intervention, describing the support as thoughtful and helpful as they prepare for the Ramadan fast.

Story by: Rebecca Lartey