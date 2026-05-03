Outsourcing School Sportswear Abroad Is Killing Local Factories, CEO Warns

A Sunyani-based garment manufacturer is accusing government procurement contractors of systematically routing school sportswear production overseas, warning that the practice is dismantling a regional industry that has the capacity to fill national demand without a single foreign order.

Michael Asare Yeboah, Chief Executive Officer of Mackenzie Ghana Limited, said the core problem lies not with government policy on paper but with how contracts are executed. He told journalists that firms that win government bids frequently send production to countries like China or subcontract to local manufacturers at prices so low they cannot sustain operations.

“Those who secure the contracts either send them outside or push them to us at very low prices. This is gradually collapsing the industry,” he said.

The accusation reflects a pattern with deep roots in Ghana’s garment sector. Government procurement of school uniforms and sportswear has repeatedly bypassed local textile manufacturers despite policy commitments to the contrary, a problem documented as far back as 2015 when the Ministry of Education imported Chinese fabric for a school uniform programme while a contract with local manufacturer Printex Ghana Limited lay unfulfilled.

Asare Yeboah said Mackenzie Ghana once supplied sportswear to senior high schools across the country but lost that market when the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy centralised procurement and removed the direct link between schools and local manufacturers. He now operates roughly 60 of his more than 200 machines due to insufficient contract volume, limiting his current workforce to 40 employees despite the technical capacity to employ up to 2,000.

His General Manager, Abdul Hamid Iddris, added that imported garments continue to crowd out locally made alternatives despite comparable quality, and said the company has been actively engaging schools, private institutions and government agencies to widen its customer base. Iddris called for policy support and investment to allow the factory to scale meaningfully.

Asare Yeboah said the Bono Region alone hosts approximately 10 garment factories of similar scale, representing a ready industrial cluster capable of meeting national sportswear demand. He warned that without sustained contracts and enabling infrastructure, the closure of these factories would trigger significant job and livelihood losses across the region.

The appeal is timely. The government has announced plans to establish three new garment factories under its 24-Hour Economy programme, targeting 27,000 jobs across the Central, Bono East and Eastern Regions. Asare Yeboah said that ambition rings hollow if existing manufacturers are simultaneously being crowded out by foreign suppliers through the very procurement system the state controls.