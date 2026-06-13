Outgoing UNICEF Ghana Rep Pledges Child Welfare Continuity at Ministry Farewell

The outgoing United Nations Children’s Fund representative to Ghana used a farewell call on the Gender Ministry this week to push for continuity in child protection programmes he helped build over a three-year tenure, as he prepares to hand over and move to a new posting covering 12 Caribbean countries.

Osama Makkawi Khogali, who took up the UNICEF Representative post in Ghana in June 2023, met Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey in Accra as part of a series of exit engagements with key government stakeholders. The National Development Planning Commission hosted a similar farewell call on June 5, 2026, with its Director-General describing UNICEF as Ghana’s most valued development partner for children and vulnerable populations.

At the Gender Ministry meeting, Khogali said the gains recorded over the years had been built on shared commitment and warned against allowing that momentum to stall. His tenure covered the launch of a US$2.3 million Ghana-Japan-UNICEF partnership to combat child labour, targeting more than 13,000 children and caregivers across five regions through an initiative that integrates digital tools to make vulnerable children visible to social services.

Dr Lartey commended UNICEF for its contribution to child protection and social welfare, and said the government intended to deepen, not simply maintain, existing programming. She pointed to inclusive social protection as a priority area for sustained collaboration.

Khogali, who will assume oversight of UNICEF operations across 12 Caribbean countries, told the National Development Planning Commission he intends to return to Ghana. His replacement has not yet been publicly announced.

The visit falls within the 2023-2027 Country Programme of Cooperation between UNICEF and the Government of Ghana, meaning the framework that shaped his work here remains active and will be carried forward under a new representative.