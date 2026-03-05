Oura CEO Says AI and Smart Rings Can Fix a World Short of Doctors

Tom Hale, chief executive of Finnish health technology company Oura, used his keynote at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona to argue that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart rings could help address a deepening global shortage of medical professionals by shifting the focus of healthcare from treatment to prevention.

Hale argued that the future of wearables belongs to devices that observe the body over the long term and synthesise a wide range of signals to make predictions, rather than simply recording what has already happened. He said the finger, not the wrist, is the most precise point on the body for continuous health monitoring, noting that hospital-grade sensors are routinely placed on fingertips for that reason.

“If you don’t focus on prevention, whether it’s eating well, sleeping well or exercising, outcomes become unmanageable,” Hale told the MWC audience, listing a range of chronic conditions that could be eased or avoided entirely through early lifestyle intervention.

He said the next phase of digital health will be driven by continuous biometric data combined with AI and machine learning, enabling both individuals and healthcare systems to act before illness takes hold rather than after it.

Hale also flagged blood pressure monitoring as the next major frontier for the Oura Ring, noting that hypertension is a silent killer that can precede strokes and heart attacks. Around 100,000 Oura Ring users are currently enrolled in a blood pressure profiling study testing the accuracy of the ring’s readings against the standard arm cuff.

Oura has sold 5.5 million rings globally and commands approximately 80 percent of the smart ring market. The company raised USD 900 million in a Series E funding round in October 2025, the largest capital raise in the wearable health technology sector that year.

Hale acknowledged that devices like Oura cannot replace clinicians but said they can significantly extend the reach and availability of quality care, particularly in regions where access to healthcare professionals remains limited. “Healthcare requires humanity, but a device or system like Oura can really lighten the load,” he said.