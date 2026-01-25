Ouattara Elevates Brother to Vice Prime Minister in Cabinet Reshuffle

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara reshuffled his cabinet on Friday, appointing his younger brother, Defence Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara, to the newly created position of vice prime minister while maintaining most senior ministers in their existing roles.

The move elevates Tene Birahima Ouattara within the government hierarchy as he will continue serving as defence minister alongside his new vice prime ministerial duties. Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe retained his position, which he was reappointed to just two days earlier. The reshuffle signals continuity rather than a comprehensive overhaul, with most key portfolios remaining unchanged.

The changes follow President Ouattara’s re-election in October, when he secured nearly 90 percent of the vote for a fourth term, and his party’s decisive victory in legislative elections held on December 27. The Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) won 197 of the 255 seats in the National Assembly, representing approximately 77 percent of parliamentary seats and expanding its majority by 34 seats compared to the previous legislature.

Among notable changes in the 35 member cabinet, former Prime Minister Patrick Achi was appointed speaker of parliament, while Niale Kaba moved from the Planning Ministry to head the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Vice President Tiemoko Meyliet Kone, 84, retained his position. A significant departure was Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, who had held the post since 2011.

Several other ministers kept their portfolios, including Vagondo Diomande at the Interior and Security Ministry, Sansam Kambile as justice minister, and Adama Coulibaly at the Budget Ministry. The stability in key economic and security positions reflects the administration’s focus on maintaining policy direction amid broader political consolidation.

President Ouattara, 84, a former deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has led Ivory Coast since 2011 following a disputed election that triggered a brief civil conflict. He has repeatedly stated his intention to use his current tenure to prepare the ground for a new generation of political leaders, though critics have questioned his commitment to succession planning given his decision to seek a fourth term.

The appointment of his brother to a senior government position has drawn attention to questions of succession within the ruling party. Tene Birahima Ouattara has been a key figure in the government and is widely regarded as influential within the ruling establishment. The newly created vice prime minister role positions him prominently within the executive hierarchy at a time when the administration is consolidating political authority following electoral victories.

The reshuffle comes as Ivory Coast, the world’s largest cocoa producer, seeks to sustain nearly 15 years of economic growth that has positioned the country as one of West Africa’s fastest growing economies. Supporters of the RHDP attribute the party’s electoral dominance to economic stability and development under Ouattara’s leadership since 2011. However, the country faces challenges including youth unemployment, regional inequalities, and concerns about democratic inclusivity following opposition boycotts and low voter turnout in recent elections.

The December legislative elections saw turnout of just 35 percent, continuing a trend of declining participation. The opposition Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) saw its representation in parliament halved, while the party of former president Laurent Gbagbo, which called for a boycott, lost all its seats. The RHDP now controls nearly 80 percent of parliamentary seats, dominates the Senate, and holds power in most municipal and regional councils.

Despite the RHDP’s overwhelming political dominance, analysts note the party faces succession challenges. William Assanvo, a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), described Ouattara as currently a unifying figure for his party but noted the movement faces its own challenges when it comes to succession. Political observers suggest that a battle for leadership could emerge within two years as various factions position themselves for influence.

The administration’s economic track record includes consistent growth rates, infrastructure development, and relative stability in a troubled regional context marked by coups and conflict in neighboring countries. Ivory Coast’s economy has benefited from agricultural exports, particularly cocoa, along with efforts to diversify into services and manufacturing sectors.