Otwebediadua Marks Akwasidae Celebration

Source: Bretuoba Nana Kwame Marfo

The people of Otwebediadua in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region have celebrated this year’s Akwasidae festival in a colourful and dignified ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to preserving Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and ancestral traditions.

Akwasidae is one of the most important sacred observances in Akan culture. Celebrated every six weeks according to the Akan traditional calendar, it is a day set aside for paying homage to ancestors, honouring traditional authority and seeking spiritual guidance for the community. The observance usually involves visits to royal mausoleums and stool rooms, where traditional leaders perform rituals, offer prayers and pour libation to connect with the ancestors and invoke blessings for peace, prosperity and protection.

The celebration at Otwebediadua brought together chiefs, queen mothers, elders, youth and residents of the community in a display of unity and cultural pride. The town, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council through Nankese and Asiakwa, is known for observing several traditional festivals, including Ohum, Akwasidae, Awukudae, Homowo and Odwira.

Otwebediadua is a predominantly Ga-Adangbe community located on Akyem land. According to local history, the forefathers of the people migrated from Ga communities such as La, Osu, Teshie and Gamashie in the Greater Accra Region. Through the support and goodwill of the Akyem Abuakwa Stool, they were granted farmland for cocoa cultivation and other agricultural activities. Over time, the settlers transformed the forest area into the thriving community now known as Otwebediadua.

Speaking in an interview during the celebration, the Queen Mother of Otwebediadua, Nanahemaa Kaa Okropong, expressed gratitude for the peaceful coexistence between the people of Otwebediadua and their Akan hosts.

She noted that the community was honoured to join their Akyem brothers and sisters in observing the Akwasidae festival on Sunday, June 7, 2026. According to her, respect for the traditions and customs of one’s host community is essential to promoting peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding and national unity.

Nanahemaa Kaa Okropong explained that just as many Akan communities participate in the Homowo celebrations of the Ga people in Accra, settlers living on Akan lands should also support and participate in important Akan festivals and traditional observances.

She further revealed that although white attire is traditionally worn during Akwasidae celebrations to symbolize purity, peace and spiritual renewal, this year’s event was observed in black and red clothing as a mark of mourning following the passing of two respected queen mothers of the community.

The Queen Mother paid tribute to the deceased traditional leaders for their service and dedication to the development of the community and prayed for their souls to rest in perfect peace.

The celebration highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous traditions at a time when many communities are striving to maintain their cultural identity amid rapid social change. Traditional festivals such as Akwasidae continue to play a significant role in strengthening community bonds, promoting respect for traditional authority and preserving the customs handed down by previous generations.

As the festivities came to an end, community members offered prayers for peace, development and unity while reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding their cultural heritage for future generations.

The occasion concluded with a message of goodwill and solidarity among Ghana’s traditional kingdoms and communities.

“Long live the Akyem Kingdom, long live the Ga-Adangbe Kingdom, long live the Akuapem Kingdom, long live Ghana, and long live the good people of Otwebediadua,” Nanahemaa Kaa Okropong declared.