Otumfuo Urges Mahama to Prioritize Unemployment Crisis Threatening National Stability

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take urgent steps to address Ghana’s rising unemployment, describing it as a growing threat to national stability that can no longer be ignored.

Speaking at the 59th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Saturday, November 29, the Chancellor warned that the scale of joblessness, especially among young people, has reached crisis levels requiring immediate presidential attention.

“We are all aware of the unemployment situation in this nation. Unemployment is a major issue in the country. It is a national concern, and the President should take a keen interest in this critical issue,” Otumfuo stated during the ceremony attended by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and other dignitaries.

The traditional ruler noted that the gravity of the problem prompted him to raise it during recent engagements with the German President and Ambassador last month, where he appealed for support for Ghana’s small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs). He reiterated this appeal at the congregation, emphasizing that investment in SMEs remains essential for sustainable job creation.

“It was on that basis that I raised the issue when the German President and Ambassador paid a courtesy call on me last month. I wish to reiterate my appeal to the German Government to support small and medium scale industries,” the Asantehene said.

The unemployment warning formed part of broader concerns Otumfuo raised about challenges facing Ghana’s premier science and technology university. He highlighted the severe strain on teaching and learning at KNUST caused by inadequate staffing levels, citing findings from the Ghana Education Commission’s five year review.

The Chancellor warned that the lecturer to student ratio has become increasingly unfavorable, placing heavy burdens on dedicated faculty members and threatening educational quality. “The situation places a heavy strain on our dedicated lecturers and threatens the quality of education we provide,” he explained.

Otumfuo appealed to government to grant immediate financial clearance for recruitment of additional academic and administrative staff. He stressed that without addressing staffing shortages, the university’s ability to maintain its reputation for academic excellence would be compromised.

On a positive note, the Asantehene welcomed renewed government commitment to completing the KNUST Teaching Hospital, following the release of 46 million Ghana cedis and 38 million United States dollars through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for equipping the facility.

He commended Vice President Opoku Agyemang for her role in securing government attention for the teaching hospital project, which has faced delays for over a decade. However, he urged that her tenure be marked by the hospital’s full completion.

“I implore you to take this moment to immortalize your name as the game changer who brought this noble vision to its glorious completion, a legacy that generations to come will honour you for,” Otumfuo told the Vice President.

The Asantehene also expressed strong displeasure with private legal practitioners who continue taking up lawsuits challenging ownership of lands belonging to KNUST. He said some lawyers file cases on behalf of individuals falsely claiming to be Abusuapanin or family heads with legitimate rights to university property, describing this trend as unethical and unacceptable.

“Barely five years ago, in this very room, I issued a solemn and unequivocal warning against any encroachment upon the lands of KNUST,” Otumfuo stated, noting that despite his earlier warning, some individuals remain defiant. He stressed that the university’s lands are essential for its growth and must be protected at all costs.

The 59th Congregation saw KNUST confer Doctor of Philosophy degrees on 221 postgraduate students, comprising 66 females and 155 males. A total of 17,132 students graduated this year, including 14,764 undergraduate students representing 86.2 percent and 2,368 postgraduate students representing 13.8 percent.

Special honours were presented to three individuals and two corporate institutions in recognition of distinguished service, outstanding fellowship and exemplary academic contribution. Among the honorary doctorate recipients was Daniel Fahene Acquaye, Chief Executive Officer of Agri Impact, honored for his transformative impact on agribusiness and unwavering support for academia.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of KNUST, recounted the institution’s progress and highlighted impressive performances by KNUST students who swept national awards in various competitions, including the 2025 National Insurance Debate.

Vice President Opoku Agyemang, in her address to graduates, congratulated all recipients, particularly the new PhD graduates, and encouraged them to continue making a difference while upholding integrity in their various fields. She noted that academic research requires significant time and effort to accomplish.

“We have learnt that academic research is not a sprint but a long deliberate climb,” she said, emphasizing that research works contribute not only to academic functions but also to expansion of human knowledge and national development.

The congregation took place amid broader national conversations about youth unemployment, educational quality, and the role of traditional leadership in advocating for policy interventions. Otumfuo’s intervention carries particular weight given his position as both a traditional ruler and Chancellor of one of Ghana’s premier universities.

As the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on April 26, 1999, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has consistently used his platform to advocate for education, health, and economic development. Through the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, established in March 2021, he has supported more than 301,980 students with scholarships and various forms of assistance.

The unemployment crisis Otumfuo highlighted reflects challenges facing many African nations where youth joblessness threatens social stability and economic progress. Ghana’s youth unemployment rate has remained persistently high despite various government interventions, with many graduates struggling to find employment matching their qualifications.

Economic analysts have long argued that job creation requires both macroeconomic stability and targeted support for labor intensive sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, and services. The Asantehene’s emphasis on SME development aligns with expert recommendations that small businesses serve as primary engines for employment generation in developing economies.

The call for presidential intervention comes as the Mahama administration settles into governance following the December 2024 elections. Youth unemployment featured prominently in campaign discussions, with various political parties proposing different strategies for addressing the challenge.

Otumfuo’s public statement at such a high profile academic event ensures the unemployment issue remains at the forefront of national discourse. His appeal for German investment in Ghanaian SMEs also reflects recognition that addressing unemployment requires both domestic policy reforms and international partnerships.

The comprehensive nature of the Asantehene’s remarks, covering unemployment, educational quality, infrastructure completion, and land protection, demonstrates the interconnected challenges facing Ghana’s development trajectory. His advocacy for immediate action reflects urgency that many observers believe the situation demands.

As KNUST graduates join Ghana’s labor force, they face the very unemployment challenges Otumfuo highlighted. The Chancellor’s call for action thus resonates directly with the thousands of young people who received degrees at the congregation, making the message both timely and personally relevant to the day’s celebrants.