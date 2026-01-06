Otumfuo Osei Tutu Makes Historic Visit to Police Headquarters

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paid a historic visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, today at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The visit reflects Asanteman’s positive impression of the IGP, especially following the extension of his service, and signals growing confidence in his leadership at a time when the Ghana Police Service is undergoing important reforms.

IGP’s Reform Agenda Gains Traditional Support

Since assuming office, Mr Yohuno has worked to reshape the image and operations of the Police Service, with a renewed focus on professionalism, community engagement, and transparency. These steps have helped rebuild public trust in an institution that has faced criticism over the years.

His leadership was particularly evident during the recent Christmas festivities, when nationwide security operations were carried out smoothly under his direct supervision, ensuring the protection of lives and property across the country. The successful deployment demonstrated improved coordination and operational effectiveness within the service.

Enhanced Public Communication

Beyond operations, the IGP has maintained an open and respectful relationship with the media and the public, with the Police Service providing timely and accurate information. This approach has strengthened confidence and cooperation between law enforcement and communities they serve.

Symbolic Significance of Royal Visit

Today’s visit is both symbolic and significant, highlighting traditional authority’s support for ongoing security sector reforms and confidence in the leadership of the Ghana Police Service. The Asantehene’s presence at Police Headquarters represents a powerful endorsement from one of Ghana’s most influential traditional leaders.

The meeting between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the IGP underscores the important relationship between traditional institutions and state security apparatus in Ghana’s governance system. Traditional rulers often serve as bridges between government institutions and communities, and their public support can significantly influence public perception of state agencies.

The extension of Mr Yohuno’s service tenure, which prompted this visit, suggests government satisfaction with his performance and direction of police reforms. His tenure has coincided with efforts to modernize police operations, improve officer welfare, and enhance community policing initiatives across the country.

The historic nature of the visit indicates it may be among the first times an Asantehene has made such a direct engagement with police leadership at headquarters, marking a milestone in the relationship between traditional authority and Ghana’s security services.