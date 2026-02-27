Otumfuo Names New Asante Kotoko Board as IMC Era Ends

Manhyia Palace has constituted a new Board of Directors for Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, bringing to a close the Interim Management Committee (IMC) period that had governed the club since 2023.

In an official statement dated Friday, February 27, 2026, and signed by Chief of Staff at Manhyia, Mr. Kofi Badu, the Palace confirmed that His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had appointed the new board to restore full statutory governance at the club.

Mr. James Osei Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Joshob Construction, will serve as Chairman of the new board. He will be supported by Mr. Kwasi Osei Ofori, Chief Executive Officer of Rocksure International, as Vice-Chairman. Mr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, Founder and Chief Executive of Rigworld Group, also takes a seat on the board.

Both Osei Ofori and Amoa-Abban are familiar names in Kotoko’s administrative history, having served on the club’s board before the Kwame Kyei-led board was dissolved at the end of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season. During their earlier tenure, the two businessmen are reported to have invested over GH¢2 million into the club and provided vehicles for the technical team.

The statement from Manhyia indicated that the new board is expected to assume its statutory oversight responsibilities with immediate effect. However, the IMC, chaired by Nana Akwasi Awuah Apinkrah, will continue to manage the club’s day-to-day operations until the end of the 2025/26 GPL season.

Incoming Chairman James Osei Brown, speaking at the meeting where the appointments were formalised, reaffirmed the board’s commitment to lifting Asante Kotoko to greater heights and urged management to push hard through the remaining matches of the season. IMC Chairman Nana Akwasi Awuah Apinkrah pledged the full cooperation of the interim management team during the transition.

The appointment ends a governance gap that had persisted since the IMC took charge, a period marked by financial pressures and coaching instability. The club currently sit fifth in the GPL standings and face Vision FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 15:30 GMT.