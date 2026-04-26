Otumfuo Marks 27 Years on the Golden Stool with Grand Gala

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrated 27 years on the Golden Stool on Friday, April 24, at a high-profile Executive Gala held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, drawing political leaders, traditional rulers, diplomats, and business figures from across Ghana and the world.

The event, held under the theme “Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision,” was organised by E ON 3 Group in partnership with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President and Manhyia Palace, with the KGL Group of Companies as headline sponsor.

In a symbolic gesture of unity, Otumfuo presented commemorative gold coins to President John Dramani Mahama, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. “In honouring them, we are underlining our commitment to the unity of our nation and to greater harmony and consensus-building in our political discourse,” Otumfuo said, adding that the nation must create space for serving and former heads of state to engage on national issues not as adversaries, but as elder statesmen.

Addressing the gathering, Otumfuo also reaffirmed Manhyia’s neutrality, saying the palace remained a welcoming home to every political leader who swears allegiance to the people of Ghana, and lamented the erosion of civility and brotherliness in the country’s current political landscape.

Drawing on his record of mediation in Ghana’s most enduring conflicts, including the Bawku and Dagbon chieftaincy disputes, Otumfuo called for greater support for traditional authority as an accessible and cost-effective avenue for justice and reconciliation.

Among those honoured at the event was Alex Apau Dadey, Founder and Executive Chairman of KGL Group of Companies, whom the Asantehene praised for his contributions to national development and support for Asanteman. Under his leadership, KGL Group has partnered with Asanteman on landmark projects including the KGL-EVE Medical Centre at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Kumasi Medical Village, a facility designed to provide specialised mental health, wellness, and general medical services for women and children across the Ashanti Region and beyond.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Olu of Warri Kingdom in Nigeria, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohunu, Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Asiama, and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga were among the distinguished guests. President Mahama was represented by Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo.

Sir Samuel Esson Jonah KBE, who chaired the event, noted that the Asantehene’s commemorative gold coin was deliberately minted to celebrate greatness while it could still be acknowledged, breaking the pattern of societies waiting until leaders have passed before recognising their impact.