Otumfuo Hosts Ghana’s Premier Journalism Awards

Historic shift sees GJA ceremony leave Accra after 28 years

Ghana’s most prestigious journalism awards will break nearly three decades of tradition this year, moving from the capital Accra to the royal seat of the Ashanti Kingdom in Kumasi.

The Ghana Journalists Association has announced that its annual media awards will this year be held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, marking the first time the awards will be held outside Accra. The 29th edition of the awards ceremony, scheduled for late October or early November, will be hosted by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the revered Asantehene.

The decision represents a significant departure from the established practice of holding the ceremony in Accra, where it has taken place for the past 28 years since the awards program began recognizing excellence in Ghanaian journalism.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour revealed that the Manhyia Palace will host and celebrate media and journalistic excellence in the country. The announcement came during a recent meeting with President John Dramani Mahama, where Dwumfour expressed his excitement about the historic venue change.

“This year, with my team in consultation with key stakeholders, we have decided to move the award from Accra to Kumasi, and I am so excited to inform you that the King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has agreed to host the awards at Manhyia,” Dwumfour stated.

The awards ceremony will maintain its comprehensive recognition of journalistic excellence across multiple categories, including health, education, sports, entertainment, investigative journalism, gender issues, environmental reporting, and science and technology coverage.

The Ghana Journalists Association, established in 1949 as the umbrella organization for all journalists in Ghana, has consistently held its national awards ceremony in Accra throughout the modern era of the program. The move to Kumasi signals a new chapter in the association’s efforts to celebrate media excellence while honoring Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

The Manhyia Palace, serving as the official residence and administrative center of the Ashanti Kingdom, represents one of Ghana’s most significant traditional institutions. The decision to host the awards ceremony at this historic venue underscores the deep cultural significance and national importance of recognizing journalistic achievement in Ghana.

The timing of the ceremony, planned for late October or early November, will maintain the traditional annual schedule that has made the GJA Awards a cornerstone event in Ghana’s media calendar. Industry professionals and stakeholders are expected to gather at the palace for what promises to be a memorable celebration of press freedom and journalistic excellence.

This historic relocation reflects the GJA’s commitment to honoring Ghana’s diverse regional heritage while maintaining the high standards of recognition that have made these awards the most coveted in the country’s journalism landscape.