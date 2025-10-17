Otumfuo Halts Odwira Festival Until New Queen Mother Is Enstooled

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has suspended this year’s Odwira Festival following the passing of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III. He made the announcement during a meeting of the Asanteman Council, explaining that the sacred event cannot proceed until a new Queen Mother is installed and final rites are observed.

“The anticipated Odwira Festival will not come on,” Otumfuo stated clearly. This decision puts a formal hold on one of the most important gatherings in Asante culture, a time that typically unites chiefs, royals, and citizens from across the kingdom and diaspora.

The loss of the Asantehemaa, who served as the spiritual heart of the nation, has left Asanteman in a state of mourning. Officials are now preparing for the traditional rites that will lead to the enstoolment of her successor.

The Odwira Festival itself is one of the oldest and most sacred traditions, symbolizing purification and renewal. First celebrated in the 19th century, it is a period for spiritual cleansing, reconciling differences, and reaffirming loyalty to the unifying Golden Stool. Observers note that pausing such a foundational event underscores the profound respect for tradition and the critical need for proper succession.