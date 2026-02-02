Otumfuo Formally Notified of Bawumia Election as NPP Flagbearer

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been formally informed of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s election as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election.

The notification was delivered by the Ashanti Regional Campaign team, led by Dr Kwame Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, during the first Akwasidae festival of the year at Manhyia Palace on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Dr Afriyie acknowledged the role of the Asantehene’s blessings in the party’s electoral process.

Dr Afriyie referred to Dr Bawumia as the Asantehene’s son when announcing that the NPP had gone to the polls and elected him the previous day. The former Vice President is expected to visit Manhyia Palace after the king returns from his planned leave.

Dr Bawumia won the NPP presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, securing 110,645 votes, representing 56.48 percent of the total valid ballots cast. He defeated four notable contenders, including former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Agriculture Minister Dr Bryan Acheampong, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The Ashanti Regional Campaign team also sought the Asantehene’s blessings to guide their activities for 2026 as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections. The delegation’s visit underscored the significance of traditional authority in Ghanaian politics and the NPP’s long standing relationship with the Asante Kingdom.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has historically played an influential role in Dr Bawumia’s political career. In November 2023, Dr Bawumia visited Manhyia Palace following his first victory in the NPP presidential primary to express gratitude for the Asantehene’s counsel and direction.

During that visit, Dr Bawumia referred to Otumfuo as his father and acknowledged the King’s invaluable role in shaping his political trajectory. The Asantehene, in turn, commended Dr Bawumia for maintaining his humility and good character over the years.

The relationship between Dr Bawumia and the Asante Kingdom has been characterized by mutual respect and recognition of traditional authority. The former Vice President has consistently sought the Asantehene’s blessings before major political undertakings, demonstrating his regard for traditional leadership structures.

More than 211,000 NPP delegates cast their ballots at over 300 polling centres across the country in what party officials described as a democratic exercise reflecting the NPP’s commitment to internal democracy. Following his victory, Dr Bawumia called for unity, discipline and renewed engagement within the party.

The newly elected flagbearer emphasized that securing the presidency in 2028 requires resilience, sacrifice and hard work from all party members. He urged supporters to rally behind the collective goal of returning the NPP to power and delivering transformational leadership for Ghana.