Otumfuo Commends Executive Chairman of KGL Group

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has commended Mr. Alex Appau Daddey, the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, for his contribution to the growth and development of Ghana.

The King described KGL Group as an incredible Ghanaian enterprise while outlining some of its commendable works, including the construction of a mental health facility, payment of GH₵153 million in taxes this year, and sponsorships.

Otumfuo described his association with the company as a source of great pride.“

It’s been our great pride to be associated with this incredible Ghanaian enterprise with all the skill set, entrepreneurial drive, and managerial acumen to operate on a global scale.”

“Daddey’s leadership is throwing more light on exemplary Ghanaian leadership and affirming beyond any doubt that the nation can only count its blessings on the success of its businessmen.”

In the same spirit, Otumfuo celebrated business mogul Sir Sam Jonah and other Ghanaian businesses supporting various industries and sectors of the country.

“We must each draw inspiration from these and pray that on their mighty wings our nation can fly to new heights and land safely in the promised land of our forefathers,” he said.

Otumfuo said this at the ‘World-Meets-In-Ghana’ Executive Dinner Ball held on April 24, 2026, at the Manhyia Palace to mark his 27th enstoolment anniversary.

The occasion was graced by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, businessman Sir Sam Jonah, the Olu of Warri Kingdom in Nigeria, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, and his wife, Her Royal Highness Olori Atuwatse III.

Also present were Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, politician Alan Kyerematen, Council of State member Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene.