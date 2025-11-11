Otto Addo Names 22 Players for Japan and South Korea Friendlies

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has unveiled his 22-man squad for upcoming international friendlies against Japan and South Korea, with several senior players notably absent from the roster.

The squad announcement confirms earlier reports that key figures have withdrawn from the matches scheduled for November 14 and November 18, 2025. Ghana will face Japan first before traveling to meet South Korea four days later in what represents important preparation fixtures for the national team.

Among the prominent absentees are Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey, captain Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Mohammed Salisu. The simultaneous absence of multiple established internationals marks a significant shift in team composition for these friendly encounters. Coach Addo has not publicly disclosed the specific reasons behind each player’s unavailability.

The withdrawals have created opportunities for newer faces within the national team setup. Addo appears ready to use these friendlies as a platform for evaluating emerging talent and testing alternative tactical options. Fresh call-ups will now compete for positions typically occupied by the missing veterans, giving the coach a chance to assess depth across various positions.

This approach aligns with common practices during friendly windows, when coaches often experiment with squad rotation and youth integration. Without competitive points at stake, international friendlies provide ideal conditions for introducing untested players to the senior team environment. The matches against two Asian opponents also offer tactical variety compared to Ghana’s typical African opposition.

Japan represents a formidable challenge, having qualified consistently for recent World Cup tournaments and developed a reputation for technical quality. South Korea similarly brings strong credentials, with several players competing in Europe’s top leagues. Both fixtures will test Ghana’s emerging players against well-organized opposition from outside their usual competitive sphere.

The timing of these friendlies falls during a crucial period for Ghana’s football development. With qualification campaigns and tournaments on the horizon, Addo faces pressure to build squad depth while maintaining competitive standards. Balancing the integration of new talent with the need for results remains a persistent challenge for national team management.

Player availability often fluctuates during friendly windows when clubs hold more influence over release decisions. Unlike during official competition dates mandated by FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), friendly matches sometimes see negotiations between national associations and club teams regarding player participation. Whether the absences stem from injury concerns, club commitments, or tactical decisions by the coach remains unclear without official statements.

The Black Stars will use these matches to fine-tune preparations and evaluate personnel ahead of more significant competitions. For the players selected, particularly those receiving debut opportunities, the friendlies represent crucial chances to stake claims for regular inclusion in future squads.

Ghana’s football community will watch closely to see how the reshuffled squad performs against quality opposition. The outcomes may influence selection decisions when competitive fixtures resume and could determine which newcomers earn extended opportunities with the senior national team.