Otto Addo Faults Black Stars After Chad Draw

Ghana coach Otto Addo criticized his team’s performance following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, describing the result as inadequate despite maintaining top position in Group I.

The Black Stars conceded a dramatic 88th-minute equalizer from Celestine Ecua after Jordan Ayew’s 17th-minute opener had put Ghana ahead in N’Djamena. The result shocked Group I standings, with Chad securing their first point after losing every previous match.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Addo expressed frustration with his team’s inability to convert dominance into victory. Ghana controlled possession and created numerous scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on their advantage against the group’s bottom-placed team.

“I can’t say we played excellently or we played well because it was a draw. The result is everything,” Addo stated. “We had a lot of corners, we did nothing out of that. We had a lot of shots, attempts on goal, we had a lot of ball possession, and normally we have to win this game.”

The draw represents a significant setback for Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign. Ghana entered the match as Group I leaders with 15 points from six matches, seeking to strengthen their position ahead of the crucial home fixture against Mali.

Madagascar moved into second place with 13 points after defeating Central African Republic, while Comoros missed an opportunity to close the gap on Ghana, losing 3-0. The competitive nature of Group I intensifies pressure on Ghana to secure maximum points in remaining fixtures.

Chad’s equalizer marked their first competitive goal against Ghana and provided hope for a team previously winless in the qualifying campaign. The late strike demonstrated the unpredictable nature of African qualifying competitions, where established teams often struggle against determined underdogs.

Addo acknowledged his team’s execution deficiencies while emphasizing the need for immediate improvement. “This, in the end, surely, is not good enough, and we have to improve, especially on our execution,” the coach added.

The match was played at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, where Ghana failed to replicate their dominant home performances that have characterized their qualifying campaign. The team’s away form continues to present challenges for Addo’s tactical approach.

Ghana’s World Cup qualification pathway remains within their control despite Thursday’s disappointment. The top team from each group qualifies directly for the 2026 tournament, while second-placed teams enter additional qualification rounds for potential intercontinental playoffs.

The Black Stars now focus on Monday’s crucial encounter against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium, scheduled for 19:00 GMT. The fixture represents an opportunity to restore momentum and extend their group advantage before the final qualifying window.

Mali presents a formidable challenge for Ghana’s qualification ambitions. The Eagles have demonstrated consistent performance throughout the campaign and will arrive in Accra seeking points that could dramatically alter Group I dynamics.

Ghana’s squad includes key players Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Iñaki Williams, providing Addo with experienced options for the Mali encounter. The coach must address tactical execution issues while maintaining team confidence following the Chad disappointment.

The 2026 World Cup represents significant opportunity for Ghana to return to football’s premier tournament after missing the 2022 Qatar edition. Qualification would provide redemption for a program seeking to restore its continental reputation.

Thursday’s result serves as a reminder of African qualifying unpredictability, where no fixture guarantees easy points regardless of team rankings or previous performances. Ghana must demonstrate improved focus and clinical finishing to secure World Cup qualification from Group I.