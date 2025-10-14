Oti Region Hosts Free Workshop on Home Gardening Economics

The growing importance of household-level food production is taking center stage this month as the Oti Region prepares to host a two-day Home Gardening Workshop at Dream Village, Dambai, from October 24 to 25, 2025.

The free workshop aims to equip individuals, households, and small-scale producers with technical skills needed to start and manage productive home gardens, featuring training led by Dr. Nana Kwekucheer Ackah Jr., Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast. Sessions will include demonstrations on soil preparation, crop establishment, pest management, and sustainable water use.

As Ghana’s urban and peri-urban populations expand and food prices continue fluctuating, home gardening is emerging as a viable economic and nutritional buffer. These practices help families cut food costs, generate supplementary income, and strengthen local food systems by reducing reliance on market supply chains.

For many households, home gardening is increasingly being viewed not merely as a hobby but as an affordable, low-risk investment with long-term social and economic returns. The shift reflects changing economic realities where traditional employment and market-dependent food access are becoming less reliable for many Ghanaians.

The initiative aligns with national priorities on climate resilience, sustainable agriculture, and food security, as outlined in the Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s urban farming promotion drive. But it also addresses practical economic challenges facing families struggling with inflation and limited income opportunities.

Participants at the Oti Region training will receive free seeds and seedlings to encourage practical application of techniques taught. It’s the kind of support that can make the difference between workshop attendance and actual implementation, particularly for households operating on tight budgets.

Organizers say the broader goal is to inspire a culture of self-sufficiency, turning backyards into productive spaces that support livelihoods and reduce food vulnerability. Whether this vision translates into sustained practice depends partly on post-workshop support and whether participants can maintain momentum without ongoing technical assistance.

The choice of Dambai as the venue is strategic. The capital of Oti Region, established in 2019, sits at the heart of an agricultural area where farming knowledge exists but may need updating with modern techniques for small-scale intensive production.

Home gardening differs from traditional farming in its focus on maximizing productivity in limited space using sustainable practices that don’t require expensive inputs. For urban and peri-urban households with small yards or even balconies, these techniques can transform unused space into food production areas.

The economic case is straightforward. A well-managed home garden can provide significant portions of household vegetable needs, potentially saving hundreds of cedis monthly on food purchases. For households where every cedi counts, that’s meaningful money that can be redirected to other essential needs.

Beyond direct savings, some households develop home gardens into small businesses, selling excess produce to neighbors or local markets. While this won’t replace full-time employment, it provides supplementary income that can cushion financial shocks.

The workshop’s emphasis on sustainable water use is particularly relevant given climate variability affecting Ghana. Techniques like mulching, rainwater harvesting, and drip irrigation can make home gardens viable even during dry seasons, ensuring food production continuity when it matters most.

Dr. Ackah’s involvement brings academic credibility to the training. University researchers studying sustainable agriculture can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, helping participants understand not just what to do but why particular techniques work.

Registration is open, and interested participants may contact organizers via WhatsApp at 050 200 0989. The ease of registration through mobile messaging reflects understanding that potential participants need accessible entry points rather than bureaucratic registration processes.

What remains to be seen is whether this two-day workshop can catalyze sustained behavior change. Skills training is valuable, but home gardening requires ongoing commitment, patience through initial failures, and willingness to learn through practice. The real test comes months after the workshop when participants either maintain productive gardens or let them deteriorate.

For the Oti Region, this initiative represents investment in household-level resilience that could pay dividends during economic downturns or food supply disruptions. If successful, the model could be replicated across other regions, scaling up household food production capacity nationwide.