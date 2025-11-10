Oti NPP Chairman Urges Delegates to Back Competence Over Money

New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Oti Region have been urged to consider the progress of the party by supporting a leader who has demonstrated competence and has been better marketed, over the lure of money.

Welcoming Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the Oti Region on Friday, November 7, 2025, the Regional Chairman of the NPP, Evans Yaw Dapaah, said some flagbearer hopefuls have been going around bragging about their wealth. He warned that the January 31 election of a flagbearer for the 2028 election should not be about who is offering more money.

“Some of the aspirants have been going round bragging that they have money. This contest is not about how wealthy someone is so please don’t fall for their deception,” the chairman said. He urged party members to emulate the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who consistently backed John Mahama without considering money.

Dapaah recalled that during the NDC’s congress in 2022, Mahama offered the delegates GH₵40 transport but they voted massively for him. “The NDC believed in Mahama and backed him without considering money. I remember during their congress in 2022, Mahama offered the delegates GH₵40 transport but they voted massively for him,” he stated.

“The person we know and believe can bring power to the NPP in 2028 is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He is the most marketed person who can bring us victory so let us all rally behind him and vote massively for him, just as the NDC did for Mahama, without being influenced by money,” the regional chairman added.

Dapaah also urged members of the party in the region to rally behind the former Vice President and retain him as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2028 election. Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Dambai at the start of the former Vice President’s campaign tour of the Oti Region, the regional chairman urged party members to be guided by the history of the Fourth Republic where candidates who are consistently retained by the two major political parties after initial defeats go on to emerge as presidents.

Citing examples of presidents of the Fourth Republic and the benefits they derived from their party’s consistent support, the regional chairman said there is wisdom in consistency hence the need to back Bawumia again. He referenced President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who contested three times before winning, and the late President John Evans Atta Mills, who was also backed on three occasions before he eventually won to become President.

“When Nana Addo also came, people said all manner of things against him. They said Nana Addo could never be President in Ghana. They even said he was too short. But after we backed him on three occasions, Nana Addo eventually won,” Dapaah stated. He noted that Mahama, a sitting President, lost an election in 2016, which was unprecedented for a sitting President to lose an election. But the NDC backed him twice after he lost and he emerged President again.

“That was even a former President, who lost the election as President. How much more Bawumia, who was a Vice President with limited powers and has never been President before. This shows that there is wisdom in consistency so let us retain Bawumia,” he said.

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is continuing his nationwide campaign tour in the Oti Region as part of efforts to consolidate his grassroots engagement ahead of the NPP’s 2026 presidential primaries. The visit marks the latest phase of Dr. Bawumia’s constituency-based campaign, dubbed “Our Journey Together,” which has taken him across several regions over the past three months.

His outreach has focused on strengthening unity within the party’s base and mobilizing grassroots enthusiasm ahead of next year’s internal elections. Since launching this phase of his campaign about a month ago, the former Vice President has covered constituencies in the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, and Western Regions, where he has been warmly received by party executives, delegates, and supporters.

The NPP will elect its presidential candidate on January 31, 2026, in a primary that will determine who leads the party into the 2028 general elections. Five aspirants have been cleared to contest the race: former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister of Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, former General Secretary Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and former MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.